A lady in a happy relationship has taken to the socials to fiercely defend her partner, telling peeps he is a complete gentleman

The babe noted that it takes more than money to make a relationship work and complimented her man for being handsome and treating her well

Social media users loved how the hun stood up for her partner and noted that they did, indeed, find the gent to be good looking

A beautiful woman has taken to social media to defend her man and comment on how handsome the gent is.

The happy lady said her man treats her well. Image: @mya_jesuss.

Source: Twitter

The lady noted that people were so fixated on financial status, but her man treated her well and was very good-looking.

Twitter user, @mya_jesuss’s, status read:

“Why are people only putting emphasis on his financial status? Besides being a complete gentleman, my man looks amazing. You guys can have the iced-out boys.”

Here is the tweet:

Netizens loved how the lady stood up for her man

Tweeps enjoyed how the woman defended her guy, while some people noted that her bae, was, indeed, handsome.

Here are some top reactions:

@AfamDeluxo said:

“It is jealousy and nothing more. Most of these people wished they were in your position. Enjoy your life and congratulations.”

@h3rv3ikee remarked:

“It feels good when a woman loves her man and does everything to make him happy.”

@Kenosi_Rakosa admired:

“He looks good.”

@I_Am_Winter reacted:

“I think I have to start hitting the gym.”

@OwoichoAluh wrote:

“Even better looking than many of my out-of-shape age-mates.”

@northenyoruba noted:

“I am so happy for you.”

