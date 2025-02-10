One fan made DJ Zinhle's day when they showed her footage of the SANDF marching band performing her song, Indlovu

The DJ/ businesswoman was in her feelings watching the clip and marvelled at the incredible honour

This comes after Tyla had one of her hit songs performed by the talented band

DJ Zinhle reacted to the SANDF marching band performing her song. Image: Instagram/ djzinhle, Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Imagine DJ Zinhle's shock when the SANDF marching band performed her song during a parade.

SANDF performs DJ Zinhle's song

The South African National Defence Force recently gave DJ Zinhle her flowers and honoured one of her hit songs.

The Sorry hitmaker had her track, Indlovu, performed by the SANDF marching band during a parade, and Zinhle was in her feelings at the incredible performance.

DJ Zinhle was moved by the SANDF marching band's performance of her song. Image: djzinhle

The inspirational song was released in November 2020 to critical acclaim and even earned itself a SAMA nomination

Twitter (X) user NkosinathiMcube shared a video of the band marching along a closed-off street as onlookers watched in amazement at their talent:

SANDF performs Water by Tyla

DJ Zinhle was not the only artist who received their flowers from the SANDF marching band.

It's clear that the talented group has hits stored in their inventory after they dazzled a Cape Town crowd with a performance of Tyla's hit song, Water.

Spectators and netizens watched in awe and praised the band's incredible talents while many boasted about the incredible honour of being a South African citizen:

uThembisa said:

"I swear there's nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing greater than being South African!"

Celine wrote:

"I don't care how many problems our country has, I appreciate all the patriotic South African citizens."

chubbysnail00 added:

"I mean, you can't be this cool as a people and expect others not to be jealous."

Jaxx_Amahle posted:

"This is the best country in the world, I promise you!"

Mzansi credits DJ Zinhle for Murdah Bongz' success

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared netizens' discussion about Murdah Bongz' growth in the music industry.

Peeps credited his wife, DJ Zinhle, saying marrying the right person helped Murdah grow as an artist and businessman.

