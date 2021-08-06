The EFF is not happy with the decisions President Cyril Ramaphosa made in his Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday

The party has been critical of the appointment of the incoming Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana because of his history with corruption scandals

The EFF also believes that Minister of Police Bheki Cele should have not been allowed to keep his position following the unrest that took place last month

The Economic Freedom Fighters political party has issued a statement in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle that took place on Thursday night.

The party says that it rejects the changes and additions that Ramaphosa has made to the National Executive, more specifically is the appointment of incoming Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and his retention of Police Minister Bheki Cele, according to The South African.

The EFF says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle has nothing to do with fixing the country but fixing ANC faction qualms. Image: Cornel van Heerden

Source: Getty Images

According to the EFF, Ramaphosa's reshuffle has little to do with enhancing governance competence but rather focused on easing faction instability within the ANC.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says the changes and appointments made by Ramaphosa have nothing to do with improving service delivery or improving the economy, according to Jacaranda FM.

Pambo highlighted that the appointment of Godongwana was questionable because he has a history of being involved in corruption allegations. In 2012, Godongwana was at the centre of a R100 million clothing industry workers’ pension money scandal and resigned amid allegations.

"His appointment is proof beyond reasonable doubt that Ramaphosa's talk about fighting corruption was just rhetoric,” said Pambo in a statement.

EFF believes the entire security cluster should have been dissolved

In the statement, the EFF has also called out Ramaphosa's decision to retain Bheki Cele as the Minister of Police, highlighting his failure to act during the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month.

The party believes Cele is incompetent and that the entire group of state security cluster ministers should have been disbanded by the president.

"Cele is completely out of his depth and there should have been a complete overhaul of the State Security cluster, considering his recent failure at handling the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and perennial failure of protecting citizens and maintaining law and order,” said the EFF in their statement.

The EFF also believes that Ramaphosa keeps rehiring and reshuffling ministers that are meant to retire instead of taking up new positions.

"He continues to increase the number of ministries, make questionable appointments, do an irrational restructuring of departments, and recycle old guards that are supposed to be on retirement,” read the statement.

UDM's Bantu Holomisa says President Cyril Ramaphosa is not in charge of his Cabinet

Briefly News recently reported that leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, says that it is clear that President Cyril Ramaphosa is not in control of his Cabinet following the Cabinet reshuffle of the National Executive on Thursday night.

Leader of the Freedom Front Plus Pieter Groenewald also shares the same sentiments as Holomisa, according to IOL. Holomisa is critical of Ramaphosa's choice of Cabinet ministers and stated that the president was unable to appoint good candidates.

Groenewald stated that the Cabinet reshuffle was indicative of the existence of Zuma's faction and their control on the decisions made within the party.

Holomisa feels Ramaphosa should have disbanded the entire security cluster, while Groenewald believes the president's nomination of Enoch Godongwana as the country's new Finance Minister was a bad move.

Source: Briefly.co.za