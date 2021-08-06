United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa is among a number of opposition political leaders who have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle

Holomisa believes that Ramaphosa is not in control of his Cabinet while Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says Jacob Zuma's faction is in charge

EFF’s National Chairperson Veronica Mente believes that the newly appointed ministers will not bring anything new to the table

Leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, says that it is clear that President Cyril Ramaphosa is not in control of his Cabinet following the Cabinet reshuffle of the National Executive on Thursday night.

Leader of the Freedom Front Plus Pieter Groenewald also shares the same sentiments as Holomisa, according to IOL. Holomisa is critical of Ramaphosa's choice of Cabinet ministers and stated that the president was unable to appoint good candidates.

Groenewald stated that the Cabinet reshuffle was indicative of the existence of Zuma's faction and their control on the decisions made within the party.

Holomisa feels Ramaphosa should have disbanded the entire security cluster, while Groenewald believes the president's nomination of Enoch Godongwana as the country's new Finance Minister was a bad move.

"He is bad news for South Africa. Investment will decrease. Mr Gondongwana is a controversial person who has actually been fired from his position as MEC for Finance in the Eastern Cape," said Groenewald.

Opposition parties react to Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle

Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle has been met with a number of mixed reviews from South Africa's opposition political parties. According to SABC News, Veronica Mente Economic Freedom Fighters’ National Chairperson says Ramaphosa' Cabinet reshuffle will not bring any tangible change to the country's situation.

Inkatha Freedom Party’s Narend Singh shares the exact sentiments as Mente, stating that the new appointments would not bring any sort of change or anything new to the table and felt that president Ramaphosa had an opportunity to bring real change and did not deliver.

“The President could have done more, he could have done better in putting a competent team to lead the country on his behalf and under his watch,” said Singh.

Ramaphosa reshuffles Cabinet, Ministry of State Security dissolved

Briefly News previously reported that Zweli Mkhize handed in his resignation late on Thursday which triggered a Cabinet reshuffle in which President Cyril Ramaphosa made sweeping changes.

South Africans were stunned when Ramaphosa announced that the Ministry of State Security has been made redundant. The duties of the ministry will now fall under the mandate of the presidency.

A number of other changes were made to Ramaphosa's Cabinet such as Tito Mboweni stepping down as finance minister. He had asked to step down earlier in the year but Ramaphosa had asked him to stay on. Ramaphosa has not agreed to his request.

