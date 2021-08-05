Ramaphosa Reshuffles His Cabinet, Ministry of State Security Dissolved

Zweli Mkhize tendered his resignation and President Cyril Ramaphosa took the opportunity to reshuffle his Cabinet

One of the most shocking changes Ramaphosa made was to dissolve the ministry of state security and bring it under the mandate of the presidency

Ramaphosa made a number of sweeping changes to his Cabinet and restricted some departments

Zweli Mkhize handed in his resignation late on Thursday which triggered a Cabinet reshuffle in which President Cyril Ramaphosa made sweeping changes.

South Africans were stunned when Ramaphosa announced that the ministry of state security has been made redundant. The duties of the ministry will now fall under the mandate of the presidency.

Ramaphosa reshuffled his Cabinet and stunned South Africa by dissolving the ministry of state security. Photo credit: GCIS/Flikr

A number of other changes were made to Ramaphosa's cabinet such as Tito Mboweni stepping down as finance minister. He had asked to step down earlier in the year but Ramaphosa had asked him to stay on. Ramaphosa has not agreed to his request.

Here is the list of new ministers appointed by Ramaphosa:

Minister in the Presidency- Mondli Gungubele

Minister of Communications and digital tech- Khumbudzo Ntshavehni

Minister of Defence- Thandi Modise

Minister of Finance- Enoch Godongwana

Minister of Health- Joe Phaala

Minister of Human Settlements- Mmamoloko Kubayo

Minister of Public Service and Administration- Ayanda Dlodlo

Minister of small business- Stella Ndabeni

-Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisiulu

Minister of Water and sanitation- Senzo Mchunu

Deputy President David Mabuza lands in South Africa after trip to Russia

Deputy President David Mabuza's office has verified that he has returned to South Africa following his medical treatment in Russia.

Spokesperson of the Deputy President, Matshepo Seedat stated that Mabuza was already back to work, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

DA wants Mabuza's health condition to be shared publicly

The Democratic Alliance has stated that they would like the Surgeon-General to give the South African population information on Mabuza's health. The party argues that it is in the public's interest to know what Mabuza's health condition is.

While it is impermissible by law to share that information, the DA argues that South Africans need to know whether Mabuza is still fit to continue taking up office and fulfil his constitutional obligations.

