Ramaphosa Reshuffles His Cabinet, Ministry of State Security Dissolved
- Zweli Mkhize tendered his resignation and President Cyril Ramaphosa took the opportunity to reshuffle his Cabinet
- One of the most shocking changes Ramaphosa made was to dissolve the ministry of state security and bring it under the mandate of the presidency
- Ramaphosa made a number of sweeping changes to his Cabinet and restricted some departments
Zweli Mkhize handed in his resignation late on Thursday which triggered a Cabinet reshuffle in which President Cyril Ramaphosa made sweeping changes.
South Africans were stunned when Ramaphosa announced that the ministry of state security has been made redundant. The duties of the ministry will now fall under the mandate of the presidency.
A number of other changes were made to Ramaphosa's cabinet such as Tito Mboweni stepping down as finance minister. He had asked to step down earlier in the year but Ramaphosa had asked him to stay on. Ramaphosa has not agreed to his request.
Here is the list of new ministers appointed by Ramaphosa:
- Minister in the Presidency- Mondli Gungubele
- Minister of Communications and digital tech- Khumbudzo Ntshavehni
- Minister of Defence- Thandi Modise
- Minister of Finance- Enoch Godongwana
- Minister of Health- Joe Phaala
- Minister of Human Settlements- Mmamoloko Kubayo
- Minister of Public Service and Administration- Ayanda Dlodlo
- Minister of small business- Stella Ndabeni
- -Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisiulu
- Minister of Water and sanitation- Senzo Mchunu
Deputy President David Mabuza lands in South Africa after trip to Russia
Deputy President David Mabuza's office has verified that he has returned to South Africa following his medical treatment in Russia.
Spokesperson of the Deputy President, Matshepo Seedat stated that Mabuza was already back to work, according to a report by TimesLIVE.
DA wants Mabuza's health condition to be shared publicly
The Democratic Alliance has stated that they would like the Surgeon-General to give the South African population information on Mabuza's health. The party argues that it is in the public's interest to know what Mabuza's health condition is.
While it is impermissible by law to share that information, the DA argues that South Africans need to know whether Mabuza is still fit to continue taking up office and fulfil his constitutional obligations.
Source: Briefly.co.za