Cardi B and Offset Proudly Announce Arrival of Baby Number 2

Top US rappers Cardi B and Offset welcomed a baby boy; they are now parents of two children together

Offset now becomes a father of at least five children since he has three kids from other relationships

As congratulatory messages trickled in, the parents expressed excitement and were looking forward to introducing the newborn to family

In 2020, the couple's relations was teetering on the verge of divorce but it seems they worked things out

Famous American rappers Offset, and Cardi B are now the proud parents of two children together.

Via an Instagram post on Monday, September 6, Cardi and Offset announced she had delivered a bouncing baby boy.

The WAP rapper shared an image cradling the newborn in her hospital bed as Offset looked on.

Offset, one part of the Migos rap trio also shared a shirtless photo of himself bonding with the newborn.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the couple expressed feeling thrilled by the child’s arrival and are looking forward to introducing him to his siblings.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son.

He is already loved so much by family and friends, and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings," the statement read.

The rappers were congratulated by fans and a bevvy of celebrities on social media. Here are some of the messages:

Offset’s kids

Cardi and offset are also parents to daughter Kulture, who is three years old.

However, Offset has three other children from previous relationships. His other children are sons, Kody (six) and Jordan (11) and a six-year-old daughter named Kalea.

Pregnancy announcement

In June, Cardi made the surprise announcement that they were expecting their second child during a BET Wards performance.

During the live performance with Migos on Sunday, June 27, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the musician stepped out and immediately, it was clear that she was expectant.

Afterwards, she shared a beautiful maternity shoot photo on Instagram and captioned it "#2" while tagging hubby Offset.

Cardi B and Offset officially get a divorce

The couple's relationship has faced its fair share of hard times, with Cardi filing for divorce from Offset in September 2020.

According to E! News, Cardi and her legal team said the marriage was broken, and there was no probability of reconciliation.

In the court documents obtained by the media, Cardi was asking for child support from Offset and primary custody of Kulture.

However, they worked things out.

