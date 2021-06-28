The BET Awards this year celebrated women and saw award-winning actress Taraji P Henson hosting the event

The show paid tribute to one of Hip Hop and film's most respected women in Queen Latifah, and it was magical

Meghan Thee Stallion took home four awards from the seven she was nominated for as she made it her night

The BET Awards 2021 finally went down on Sunday, June 27, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, US.

The Migos and Cardi B performing on stage in the night. Photo: @BETAwards.

Source: Twitter

Unlike in 2020, this year, there was a controlled audience respecting Covid-19 guidelines with the theme being Year of the Black Woman, which saw award-winning actress Taraji Henson host the event.

The show honoured renowned actress and rapper Queen Latifah with the Lifetime Achievement Award, with several old-timers such as Lil Kim performing in Latifa's honour.

Some of the biggest nominees on the night included Meghan Thee Stallion with seven, tying with DaBaby. Cardi B and Drake followed closely with five each, according to CBS.

Meghan came out on top and took home awards for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Viewer's Choice and Video of the Year.

Here is the full list of winners:

Album of the year

After Hours - The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby - DaBaby

Good News - Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)

King's Disease - Nas

Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle

Best female R&B / pop artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R. (Winner)

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best male R&B / pop artist

6lack

Anderson.Paak

Chris Brown (Winner)

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best female hip hop artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)

Latto

Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby (Winner)

Pop Smoke

Best new artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon (Winner)

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best collaboration

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - WAP (Winner)

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

DJ Khaled featuring Drake - Popstar

Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - What's Poppin (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby - Cry Baby

Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby - For the Night

Best group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic (Winner)

Dr Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

Bebe Winans - In Jesus' Name

CeCe Winans - Never Lost

H.E.R. - Hold Us Together

Kirk Franklin - Strong God (Winner)

Marvin Sapp - Thank You for It All

Tamela Mann - Touch From You

BET HER award

Alicia Keys featuring Khalid - So Done

Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper - Baby Mama

Bri Steves - Anti Queen

Chloe X Halle - Baby Girl

Ciara featuring Ester Dean - Rooted

SZA - Good Days (Winner)

Viewer's choice award

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

DJ Khaled featuring Drake - Popstar

Drake featuring Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - Savage (Remix) -Winner

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Video of the year

Cardi B - Up

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - WAP (Winner)

Chloe X Halle - Do It

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy

Drake featuring Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Video director of the year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard (Winner)

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best international act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (Winner)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)

Best movie

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best actress

Andra Day (Winner)

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman (Winner)

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars award

Alex R Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin (Winner)

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka (Winner)

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the year award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James (Winner)

Patrick MahomesRussell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

Cardi B reveals her 2nd pregnancy with Offset, fans are amped

Cardi B made an announcement that no one expected. The rapper revealed she is pregnant with her second child with hubby Offset. During a live performance at the BET Awards with Migos, the musician stepped out and immediately; it was clear that she was expecting.

According to CBS, the rapper wore an outfit that showed her baby bump, and fans immediately knew what was happening.

Taking to social media with the most beautiful maternity shoot snap, Cardi B made the amazing announcement. She shared a revealing snap showing the baby bump and captioned it "#2" while tagging hubby Offset.

