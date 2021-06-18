Trompies at the Forefront With Nominations at the Kwaito & House Music Awards

Trompies has been nominated for four Kwaito & House Music Awards and the timeline is buzzing because of this

The Kwaito band will find some happiness after one of their members Mjokes sadly passed away in a car accident recently

Jakarumba, who is also a member of Trompies has been nominated for the Best Kwaito Artist in a solo category

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Trompies, the legendary kwaito combo, is leading the race with six nominations for the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards.

The music group received four nominations in the Best Kwaito/House/Gqom Group, Best Kwaito Single, Best Kwaito Song of 2010 –2015, and Best Collaboration categories after Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane died last month.

Mjokes died in a car accident on the morning of May 23, according to 702 News.

Trompies is leading the nominations at the Kwaito & Hip Hop Music awards, bagging four of them. Image: @MaqagiWonga

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The much-loved musician was returning after what would be his final performance with Trompies at Disoufeng, Soweto's well-known nightlife destination. Jakarumba, who is also a member of Trompies, was nominated for Best Kwaito Artist as a solo artist.

Other prominent nominees are DJ Cleo and Sun-El Musician in the Best DJ category, Black Motion vs. Citizen Deep in the Best House Single category, and Bucie and Msaki in the Best House Artist category.

The cool kids who control the show in the Amapiano genre are also well represented on the nominees' list.

One of MKHMA's main goals is to recognize, honour, and connect artists that are always working to create amazing music and are gradually rising to the top according to TshisaLIVE.

Boity Thulo is beaming after receiving a SAMA nomination

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo is buzzing as she bags the Best Hip Hop Album SAMA nomination. Boity Thulo is over the moon with her South African Music Award (SAMA) nomination for Best Hip Hop Album.

Sis is beaming and we can’t even blame her. Taking to social media to spread the news, Boity expressed her pure gratitude and excitement for getting this nomination.

“OMG!!!! OMG!!!! OMG!!!! I GOT A SAMA NOMINATION FOR BEST HIP HOP ALBUM!!!!!!”

Some fans took to the comment section to let Boity know how deserving they believe she is of this nomination while others were puzzling as to what album it is that she got nominated for.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za