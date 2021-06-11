Money Talks: A Look at Musicians' Booking Costs in Mzansi

South Africa has a thriving entertainment industry with many respected singers and performers. As the popularity of each musician grows, so too does their booking fee. Briefly News takes a look at how many Randelas it will set to you back to book certain artists.

1. Package Including Kwesta and Prince Kaybee – R195 000

A package that includes Kwesta, Malome Vector, Kabza De Small, Prince Kaybee and Dbn Gogo, to name a few, will set you back by almost R200 000.

2. Package Including Master KG and Emtee – R130 000

Master KG, Emtee and Heavy K can be booked for a fee of R130 000. The cost seems reasonable seeing as an internationally-acclaimed artist is included in the deal.

3. Package Including Nomcebo Zikode and Yanga Chief – R124 000

If you wish to host an event that has Nomcebo Zikode, Yanga Chief and Oskido, you’ll have to be comfortable with parting with R124 000.

4. Package Including Kwesta and Kabza De Small – R80 000

An event that will feature the best of hip hop via Kwesta and the best of Amapiano via Kabza De Small will cost about R80 000 booking fee.

5. Package Including Big Zulu And DJ Maphorisa – R76 000

Big Zulu and DJ Maphorisa charge a very reasonable R76 000 as a packaged deal.

Big Zulu takes South Africa by storm

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Big Zulu has made a real name for himself in the South African music industry and he's quite special. The rapper blew up last year with his song Imali Eningi and has been making waves ever since.

Briefly News took a look at how Big Zulu made it this far in a feature article, detailing his journey from being feared to being one of the most-loved artists in the country.

Big Zulu got his big break when he took part in the Back to the City rap contest and won. After this, he got signed to Universal Records and things started to look up for him.

