Exclusive: Gigi Lamayne Chats About SAMAs, New Track 'Feelin U' and Amapiano

Gigi Lamayne has opened up about this year's South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nominations especially Boity and Nadia Nakai's surprise nominations in the Best Hip Hop Album category

Many people took to social media and shared that the 40 Bars hitmaker and the Bakae rapper didn't deserve to be nominated in the usually male dominated category

Gigi Lamayne also spoke to Briefly News about her new single Feelin U' featuring rapper Blackie and Mzansi house group Micasa

Mzansi rapper Gigi Lamayne has opened up about the nomination of Boity and Nadia Nakai at this year's SAMAs. The Bakae and the 40 Bars hitmakers have been nominated in the Best Hip Hop Album category.

Some people took to Twitter and shared that both the rappers didn't deserve to be nominated in the category which is usually dominated by men. Gigi told Briefly News in an exclusive interview that Boity and Nadia "absolutely" deserved the nod.

"It's a huge stride for women. I think women are consistently representing in other genres and I think it was about time for hip-hop. We were in a time where it was always men who have been nominated, seen and recognised no matter how much work we put in. It this can happen for them it, this means it can happen for any other women who is in a male dominated genre. It will be even better if they win."

The star shared that Boity and Nadia Nakai are women who work very hard and put in the effort in their work.

Gigi has dropped a new single titled Feelin U. She worked with rapper Blxckie and the legendary house group, Micasa.

"It's basically the remake of Micasa's hit single Feeling You from 2017. I's an amazing songs. We fused genres. It was a dream come true to work with Micasa."

The musician added that the track is a mix of different cultures from Spanish to Portuguese to Zulu and English. She took to Instagram recently to share that the tune is the highest climber in the Top 20.

"It's world class music. I wanted a song that's upbeat that people could dance to."

She said she doesn't have a problem with the hot new SA genre Amapiano. The musician said that she has actually jumped on an Amapiano track.

"I have actually made an Amapiano song. It just dropped."

She worked with DJ Wandi, Sandy the DJ and Miano on the new Yanos song.

Genuine friendship with Nadia Nakai

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne has revealed that her friendship with Nadia Nakai is genuine. The star said that she and Nadia go way back and are as close in private as they appear on social media.

Nadia took to social media a few months ago to wish Gigi a great birthday. She wrote:

"Happy birthday, queen. You inspire me so much. (I) hope you have an amazing day. Love you, sis."

Gigi responded to Nadia's sweet post:

"I love you so much, Nadia. Thank you for always being there. This thing we have isn't a clout thing. I appreciate the love you show in front of and behind closed doors. It's no secret that I got you. Your strength and big heart (are) admirable."

