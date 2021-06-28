Chadwick Boseman Honoured at BET Awards, Posthumously Receives Best Actor Award

Late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was honoured at the BET Awards on Sunday night, 27 June

The talented actor posthumously received the Best Actor award and was also honoured during the ceremony's In Memorium segment

Late US rapper DMX was also celebrated with a performance curated by his friend and favourite collaborator Swizz Beatz

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Late US actor Chadwick Boseman was honoured at the BET Awards on Sunday, 27 June at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Black Panther star also posthumously received the Best Actor accolade.

Chadwick was honoured during the event's In Memorium segment. The award-winning thespian passed away at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman was honoured at the BET Awards as he posthumously receives the Best Actor award. Image: @chadwickboseman

Source: Instagram

IOL reports that late legendary rapper DMX was also given his flowers at the ceremony. The musician died in April after suffering a heart attack. The Ruff Ryders' Anthem hitmaker was celebrated with a performance curated by Swizz Beatz.

Swizz Beatz produced many songs for DMX

Briefly News reported a few days ago that Swizz Beatz produced a lot of classics for DMX when they were both still part of the hip-hop crew, Ruff Ryders. The US music producer, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda and Micael K Willimans performed some of DMX's classics during the show.

The Source reported that BET was also expected to debut a new song from the late rapper. The track is from his posthumous album, Exodus.

According to the outlet, Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy, said they were proud to pay respect to the hip-hop legend on the biggest stage, the BET Awards. The tribute included popular DMX songs like Get at Me Dog, Ruff Ryders’ Anthem and What’s My Name?, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Michael B Jordan reacts to Chadwick Boseman's Oscar snub

In other news, Briefly News reported that Michael B Jordan shared his opinion after Chadwick Boseman didn't win the Best Actor award at the Oscar Awards recently. The talented US actor was also reportedly shook when his Black Panther co-star was snubbed for his stellar performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Anthony Hopkins took home the Best Actor award instead of the late talented thespian. Hopkins was reportedly not even given a chance to Zoom into the ceremony to give an acceptance speech.

Michael shared that he also thought a part of everyone had "a little bit" of that feeling when they were watching the ceremony.

"There's no award that can validate his legacy," he said.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za