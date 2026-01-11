Kaizer Chiefs are focused on reconstructing their squad to regain their competitive edge in South African football following a challenging period.

Under their former Nasreddine Nabi, who was let go at the early stage of the 2025-26 campaign, the Soweto giants broke their ten-year title drought as they defeated Orlando Pirates in the final to win the 2024-25 Nedbank Cup. The triumph gave them the morale to chase the Betway Premiership title this season, and they are four points behind Orlando Pirates in the league table.

With the January transfer window now underway, a football analyst has identified potential signings who could strengthen the Soweto giants’ bid for the league title this season despite being behind their city rivals.

Football analyst Uche Anuma, in a chat with Briefly New,s suggested five players Kaizer Chiefs should consider signing from Mamelodi Sundowns in their bid to win the league title this season.

"I believe Kaizer Chiefs still have a chance to win the Betway Premiership this season, and that is if they take the January transfer window seriously by bringing in a set of talented players from Mamelodi Sundowns," he said.

"Sundowns just signed a new striker, which means Peter Shalulile might no longer be in Cardoso's plan, which gives room for Amakhosi to poach him.

"The Mamelodi Sundowns striker has claimed the PSL Golden Boot three times in his career. At 32, he has already secured six major titles in the South African league and still has plenty to contribute in the coming seasons. While the Glamour Boys may have three new strikers whom they signed in the summer, can any of them consistently score goals like Shalulile?

"Thapelo Maseko is another gem in Sundowns net that needs to leave. At Masandawana, he has struggled for game time due to intense competition. Even with his abilities, the forward has largely been confined to a peripheral role. Kaizer Chiefs could benefit from his services, particularly on the left flank, where Glody Lilepo and Pule Mmodi have failed to produce consistent performances, with the former being preferred on the right.

"Mothobi Mvala, Sphelele Mkhulise, and Fawaaz Basadien are the other three players Kaizer Chiefs can consider signing from Mamelodi Sundowns in this January transfer window."

