Cardi B Drops Stunning Bump Photo Announcing Baby Number 2

- Cardi B and her fellow rapper hubby Offset could not wait to let the world know that they are expecting baby number two

- Sharing a photo of her very large bump from a breathtaking maternity shoot, Cardi B announced that baby number two is on the way

- Fans and fellow celebrities from all over the world took to the comment section of Cardi B’s post to congratulate her and Offset on their second pregnancy

Cardi B made an announcement that no one was expecting. Sis is pregnant with baby number two and her and her baby daddy Offset could not be happier.

Taking to social media with the most beautiful maternity shoot snap, Cardi B made the amazing announcement. Cardi B is hella pregnant already and baby number two should be making his/her appearance shortly by the looks of that bump!

Cardi B ended the weekend with a big announcement: The rapper is expecting her second child with her husband Offset. Image: @iamcardib.

Congratulations, honey.

Cardi B shares snap of her bump, announces her and Offset's 2nd pregnancy

“#2! @offsetyrn”

Fellow celebs and fans congratulate Cardi B and Offset

@Kaylanicolejones: “I guessed it! Congrats!!!”

@hennessycarolina: “IMA BE AN AUNTIEEEE AGAINNNNN.”

@khloekardashian: “Congratulations!!!”

@Djkhaled: “Congrats, more blessings!”

@phresher_dgygz: “Congrats sis... Nothing but blessings.”

@Swazystyles: “Word omg you're having another one, that’s so amazing, congratulations.”

