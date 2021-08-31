Following wide condemnation, popular Asian social media company TikTok has banned the milk crate challenge on their platforms

TikTok issued a statement through the company’s spokesperson, saying they will prohibit such content related to the much-loved milk crate challenge

The game was seriously going viral in the past few weeks where social media users would challenge each other to walk on stacks of empty crates

Media reports coming to Briefly News' attention is that the social media company has banned the crate challenge. TikTok issued a statement that they will not allow the videos shared by anyone from around the world.

According to media reports, the social networking company has banned the game where people are challenging each other to walk on milk crates.

The games started in the United States and spread throughout the world. Using the hashtag #cratechallenge, the game was also criticised by healthcare professionals. Some doctors argued that the game might lead to paralysis or head injuries.

Tiktok has banned the viral milk crate challenge on their platforms. Image: @Milkcratechalle/Twitter

Source: Twitter

IOL has it that the Asian social media company announced that they will block the game on their platforms. A company spokesperson said:

"TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behaviour whether online or off.”

In most videos depicting the trend, TikTok users are seen tumbling to the ground as they try to climb up one side of the makeshift pyramid and down the other.

A United States-based doctor, Chad Cannon, lamented the challenge, saying it could lead to serious injuries. He said, as Briefly News reported:

“You're at risk for... hitting your head and getting a head bleed. If you land on the milk crate, you will break your back and be paralysed.”

Source: Briefly.co.za