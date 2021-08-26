Doctors Warn of the Dangers of the Milk Crate Challenge: “Head Bleeding Risks”

Following the growing trend on social media platforms where people are seen walking on empty plastic crates, many doctors have condemned it

A number of medical practitioners and doctors are warning those who participate in the crate challenge to refrain because it may lead to severe injuries

According to Dr Chad Cannon who is based in Kansas City, those who play the challenge could suffer head or spinal injuries and paralysis

Many doctors have issued a stern warning against the crate challenge that is going vial around the world. The fastest-growing trend sees people walking on top of empty milk crates and it’s seriously spreading across the globe.

However, medical practitioners are against it and say all those who participate in it can suffer severe brain and head injuries should they fall. According to eNCA, health experts believe those who take part in it are at risk of being paralysed, among other health risks.

Dr Chad Cannon shares his views on the dangers of the crate challenge

With the trend going viral on various social media pages, Cannon argues that those who partake in this crazy game may experience head bleeding. Cannon is an emergency room doctor at the University of Kansas Health System. He said:

"You're at risk for... hitting your head and getting a head bleed. If you land on the milk crate, you will break your back and be paralysed.”

At the same time, Baltimore City Health took to social media to share the dangers of this challenge that is spotted on platforms such as TikTok, Twitter and Facebook among others.

Indy100 reports that TikTok has decided to pull the hashtag on their platform since Wednesday. Instead, anyone searching #milkcratechallenge will be greeted by the statement:

“This phrase may be associated with behaviour or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority.”

