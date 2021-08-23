Haibo: Social Media Reacts to Video of a Man Miraculously Walking on Crates

A man is a hit on social media after his video was posted on social media as he is literally walking on a stack of crates

The video found its way to the internet after it was shared by Rikkie Jacobs on Twitter and his followers are attracted

The video of the man walking on the containers has also left many people amazed and sharing contrasting reactions to it

A video of a guy miraculously walking on top of packed crates has found its way to the internet and it is seriously amazing to many people. The short clip is shared on Twitter by @RikkieJacobs.

The unbelievable clip is loved on the social media application and there are interesting comments from the social media community. According to the account holder, the guy who walks on the crates deserves an award.

While some people have shared their hilarious reactions, some have also uploaded videos similar to the one shared by Rikkie Jacobs. Briefly News naturally went to investigate.

Social media people are amazed as they watch a video of a man walking on crates. Image: @RikkieJacobs/Twitter

The post reads:

@SolerianArian said:

“This is the one.”

@Ynkeesnum1Fan said:

“Well that's cheating, If you stop and gather you balance.”

@PsalmKick said:

“Mum look! I’m Superman.”

@Pettyyaskari said:

“You all don't see the hood ancestors guiding his feet through?”

@ShanedMcdonald said:

“You all notice the invisible crate he stepped on at the end?.”

@PinkPryncessKay said:

“I love that Black People can literally find joy in the simplest of things!”

@T3isbool said:

“No, he didn’t touch them all.”

@GrabSimba said:

“This man is blessed by God we must protect him.”

@City_Avenger said:

“I know Peter Jackson's work when I see it!.”

@Trillbrand96 said:

“Lol that’s how I imagine me doing it but I’m not gone find out.”

@Jugomaddino said:

“Indiana Jerome and the temple of crates.”

Source: Briefly.co.za