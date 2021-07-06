South Africans on social media are reacting to a video of dancers seen leaving the stage to 'hit' one of their spectators several times, seemingly part of the 'act'

After being subjected to this several times, the guy has eventually had enough and leaps up to grab a dancer; however he is set upon by a group instead

Posted by @KulaniCool, the clip has left his Mzansi followers fully entertained and a number of people are commenting on the audience member's patience

A video of a group of dancers entertaining a crowd is going viral online. The guys are seen leaving the stage to dance in front of a man sitting at a table calmly being entertained.

However, their stunts reach a stage where he can't take it any more as the dancers are seen hitting him with props as they continue with their moves. Another dancer emerges from the stage and approaches the guy again but this time he's not having it - he charges the entertainer and immediately gets set upon by a group.

The clip sparked hilarious responses and Briefly News takes a look.

South Africans are sharing their reactions to a video of dancers seen hitting a man. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Hadebrian said:

“That other guy saw it coming and he left.”

@Alphacode_code said:

“I would have dealt with the first guy.”

@GMDliwayo said:

“I'm not laughing bro... Swiyisa swa sukela straight.”

@Justplainthibos said:

“This song slaps though.”

@Mafinated said:

“This dude got patience, cos right there, this ish was gonna set me off.”

@Thirsty_Sphe said:

“Outdoor events like these always go south. This one street comedian wagwara umjita ne gf yakhe so bad they fought.”

@MshikaNthi said:

“Ay the first guy was going to get it, I don’t have that much patience.”

@Tshepo_Maphepha said:

“Hahaha, it’s like he was being targeted.”

@Success_grey said:

“Everyone stood up as soon as that boy hammered a fan with a bottle.”

Source: Briefly.co.za