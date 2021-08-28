Nadia Spills the Tea About Her Relationship and Break up With Vic Mensa

Nadia Nakai appeared on YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe's new show Drink Or Tell The Truth

She revealed that she and Vic Mensa are no longer an item but if she had the chance she'd have kids with him

She also revealed how Ricky Rick let her down when he cancelled at that last minute for a Naked Room shoot

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nadia Nakai was the latest guest to feature on YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe's new show Drink Or Tell The Truth.

She revealed some juicy details about her relationship with Vic Mensa and their subsequent breakup.

Nadia Nakai revealed some interesting details about her relationship with Vic Mensa. Photo credit: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia revealed that they are no longer together but if she had the chance to have kids with Bandile (Major League twin) or Vic Mensa, she would choose Vic.

When pressed for how long they had been together she responded:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Well we kinda broke up so it doesn't matter, It's fine, we broke up."

She also revealed that Riky Rick has let her down when he cancelled at the last minute. He was supposed to come to the Naked Room shoot.

Nadia had a client on set and she had her make up on when he cancelled last minute.

Nadia Nakai gives Cassper Nyovest credit for album success: “He’s smart”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai was recently on YFM’s podcast with Banques and Venom where she revealed the influence Cassper Nyovest had on her album.

Having had the privilege of working with Cassper, Nadia gained invaluable experience which she cannot thank him enough for.

Nadia Naked was a huge success and Nadia attributes it to Cassper's guidance. Speaking about the album, Nadia made it known that the lit track Love was a result of Cassper’s influence.

“The song called 'Love' was actually inspired by him cause he was listening to Nipsey that day and was like listen to this joint and I listened to the joint and we made a beat that kind of had that vibe and love was created.”

Nadia Nakai says goodbye to Cassper and her Family Tree fam

Nadia Nakai is spreading her wings and going solo. It was a tough decision to leave Cassper Nyovest and her Family Tree fam, but Nadia is ready to make her mark, reported Briefly News.

In an interview with Slikour, Nadia revealed the big news. Nadia said that when she called Cass to tell him, he was not happy about it but after a little time he came around.

The news hit Cass so hard that he hung up the phone, but called Nadia back in a bit and gave her some sound advice.

“I am no longer with The Tree. I am working on my own record label. I need to be able to stand on my own. Funny enough, I was scared to tell Cass. After I told him, I could feel he was a bit sad, but we are good.”

Source: Briefly.co.za