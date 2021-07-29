Nadia Nakai cannot thank Cassper Nyovest enough for all the influence he had on making her album a huge success

Speaking to Banques and Venom, Nadia explained how the track Love was very much a result of Cassper’s influence

Nadia has a lot of love and respect for Cassper and will never deny the invaluable impact he has had on her career

Nadia Nakai was recently on YFM’s podcast with Banques and Venom where she revealed the influence Cassper Nyovest had on her album.

Having had the privilege of working with Cassper, Nadia gained invaluable experience which she cannot thank him enough for.

Nadia Naked was a huge success and Nadia attributes it to Cassper's guidance. Speaking about the album, Nadia made it known that the lit track Love was a result of Cassper’s influence.

“The song called 'Love' was actually inspired by him cause he was listening to Nipsey that day and was like listen to this joint and I listened to the joint and we made a beat that kind of had that vibe and love was created.”

Nadia holds Cassper’s judgement, opinion and professionalism to the highest decree, without him, there is no telling where she would be.

“I value his opinion with music, he was definitely the person that would make me feel comfortable, if he said it was dope then I would trust it. Him going platinum quadruple platinum is not by accident, he’s smart. So he definitely was a big influence on what made the cut on the album.”

Nadia Nakai says goodbye to Cassper and her Family Tree fam

Nadia Nakai is spreading her wings and going solo. It was a tough decision to leave Cassper Nyovest and her Family Tree fam, but Nadia is ready to make her mark, reported Briefly News.

In an interview with Slikour, Nadia revealed the big news. Nadia said that when she called Cass to tell him, he was not happy about it but after a little time he came around.

The news hit Cass so hard that he hung up the phone, but called Nadia back in a bit and gave her some sound advice.

“I am no longer with The Tree. I am working on my own record label. I need to be able to stand on my own. Funny enough, I was scared to tell Cass. After I told him, I could feel he was a bit sad, but we are good.”

