A Pretoria woman who works at a store in Mayville shared a video showing what it's like working in the retail industry

The video shows several employees lying down on cardboard boxes during their lunch break, proving just how exhausting working in retail can be

Social media users related to the video, with many people saying retail workers deserve more respect and better pay for the hard work they put in every day

A Checkers employee from Pretoria shared a video of several colleagues during lunch break, showing why being in retail is so hard. Images: @lethabonki

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria woman who works in a grocery store in Mayville has given people a glimpse into the exhausting reality of working in the retail industry. The video, posted on 13 October 2025, quickly went viral, getting over 200,000 views, more than 10,000 reactions, and over 600 comments from people who could relate to the struggles of retail workers.

The video includes text stating that retail is not for the weak-hearted. The clip shows the woman lying down on a cardboard box, looking completely exhausted. Another gentleman is also seen lying down on a cardboard box under a stairwell, looking like he's about to fall asleep. The video then shows four other employees from the store all lying down after having their lunch, with their snack bottles and lunch boxes next to them.

The video appears to be a fun take on what it's like working in the retail industry, but it also shows just how tiring the job can be. As soon as workers get a break, they want to lie down and have a nap because they're so exhausted. A lot of employees participated in the video, showing that this is probably how most of them feel after working long hours in a grocery store.

A woman from Pretoria showed the hard reality of working in the retail industry. Images: @lethabonki

Source: TikTok

Mzansi sympathises with retail workers

Social media users flooded the comments with messages of support, with many people saying retail workers deserve more respect and better treatment.

@tebatso_max wrote:

"When they knock off, they still have to play their role at home, be a mother, be a wife / GF, and do their duties... Gents, let's look after our retail women. Run her a warm bath after, assist with kids, assist with cooking and dishes."

@ticia347 shared her experience, saying:

"Once worked at Spar as a cashier (temporarily) with my Nursing Certificate. A day after the Manager told me they are going to make me permanent, I had to leave for Nursing Calls, then few months later got a permanent post... What I'm trying to say is that other doors will open. The Lord is watching your efforts and hard work. All the best!"

@connie added:

"These people are working hard and they are earning peanuts 😔."

@elizsbeth questioned:

"I don't understand why they don't have a place to have their lunch."

@manluu said:

"I know nothing about retail, but I can feel your pain. People, let's respect retailers, please 😭😭."

@hluri_baby123 wrote:

"Graduates of South Africa, we end up here💔."

@km_scara_kgatontle_molokwane encouraged:

"Keep it up ❤️🥰 hustlers. As long as you put food on the table, God bless you all."

Retail wages and working conditions

Content creator @lethabonki, who works in Mayville, Pretoria, shared the video to show her followers what it's really like working in the retail industry.

According to the Department of Labour, the Sectoral Determination for the Wholesale and Retail Sector sets out minimum wages and working conditions for retail workers in South Africa. Workers should be paid at least the minimum wage according to their job category and area, with wages ranging from around R11 to R30 per hour, depending on the role.

Retail workers are also entitled to work a maximum of 45 hours per week, with overtime paid at one and a half times the normal wage. They're also entitled to annual leave, sick leave, family responsibility leave, and maternity leave. However, many retail workers still feel overworked and underpaid despite these protections.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More retail-related stories in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a Western Cape Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver who stepped in to save a burning luxury car, and South Africans praised his bravery.

recently reported on a Western Cape Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver who stepped in to save a burning luxury car, and South Africans praised his bravery. A local woman shared her R4 000 grocery shopping haul from Woolworths and Checkers, showing how she manages to feed her large family each week by planning and budgeting.

Another Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver inspired Mzansi with how he upgraded his mother's home.

Source: Briefly News