A content creator from Gaza shared an emotional video celebrating the ceasefire after two years of conflict, and the clip went viral with over 20 million views

The woman was seen celebrating with her family, crying tears of joy and thanking her followers for their support during the difficult time they went through

Social media users flooded the comments with messages of support, with some asking if the news was real and others mourning the lives lost during the war

A young woman from Gaza went viral after sharing an emotional video she made to celebrate the ceasefire. Images: @unitedstatesislamia

A woman from Gaza has touched hearts around the world after sharing an emotional video celebrating the ceasefire that ended two years of devastating conflict. The clip, posted on 10 October 2025, quickly went viral, racking up over 20 million views as people across the globe watched her reaction to the news.

The video shows the young woman celebrating with her family after hearing that a ceasefire had been reached. In the clip, she's so happy that she can barely cry at first, and she's seen celebrating with her sisters and family members. At one point, she splashes water on her eyes, pretending to cry, before eventually becoming overwhelmed with emotion and breaking down in tears. The family shares hugs, and she does a happy dance with a teddy bear to express her joy.

At the end of the video, the woman thanks her viewers and followers for their support during the scary and difficult time they went through. The video has resonated with millions of people around the world who have been following the conflict and hoping for peace.

The ceasefire came after President Donald Trump worked with mediators from Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar to broker a deal between Israel and Hamas. The agreement saw the release of the last Israeli hostages from Gaza, and Israel sent home busloads of Palestinian detainees in return. Trump declared the end of the two-year war, saying the "long nightmare" for both Israelis and Palestinians was finally over.

A Gaza woman shared a video showing how she and her family celebrated the end of the war between their country and Israel. Images: @unitedstatesislamia

Global reactions to the ceasefire

Social media users from around the world flooded the comments with messages of support, love, and prayers for the people of Gaza.

@kenzieluvzart wrote:

"RIP to all the poor souls that lost their lives."

@mee_na questioned:

"Who to believe? While some are uploading videos that the war is over, some people are uploading videos that the war continues... Who to believe? 😢"

@swan added:

"After so many days, Palestine is free. Congratulations, Palestinians. We are truly proud of you for enduring so much. You are the bravest people in the world."

@nawf_ortiz said:

"Finally, the war is over after waiting for 2 years."

@sigurdaastrup asked:

"Is it true that the war between Israel and Gaza is over?"

@reyansh_palanni wrote:

"The war may be over, but the damage is already done😔."

@shanell shared:

"In South Africa, we have been protesting and marching for your freedom🌍."

Global support for the Gaza peace plan

Content creator @unitedstatesislamia shared the emotional moment with her followers, and the video has been viewed by millions of people around the world.

According to The White House, President Trump's plan for peace in Gaza has received praise from nations across continents. Key leaders from the Arab world to the West have embraced the framework, which emphasises an urgent end to hostilities, the full liberation of all hostages, sustained humanitarian relief, and Gaza's transformation into a place of prosperity.

Countries including Qatar, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and many others have welcomed the plan and expressed their support for lasting peace in the region.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

