A young woman took to social media to share her terrifying yet humorous experience of being stuck in an elevator packed with people.

A woman shared her experience of getting stuck in a packed elevator with people.

The clip, which quickly gained traction online, shows the lady standing among a group of visibly anxious passengers while one man at the front can be heard shouting for help.

In the video, the woman who goes by the social media handle @mimimokwana revealed that she was unsure how to react during the ordeal, whether to cry or laugh, and instead chose to keep her spirits up by making funny facial expressions. Her mix of fear and amusement resonated with viewers, who found her reaction both relatable and entertaining.

The elevator appeared overcrowded, with tension rising as people realised the doors would not open. Despite the chaotic situation, the @mimimokwana managed to lighten the mood, using humour to ease what could have been a frightening experience.

Social media users flooded the comments section, applauding her for staying calm and finding a way to cope. Many joked that they would have panicked in her position, while others praised her for turning a stressful moment into one that left Mzansi in stitches.

While the video that was shared by the TikTok user @mimimokwana on 12 October 2025 gave many a good laugh, some viewers also pointed out the importance of elevator safety and staying composed during such incidents.

The @mimimokwana’s blend of humour and honesty struck a chord with many, turning an uncomfortable situation into a moment of laughter and a reminder that sometimes, the best thing to do when things go wrong is to keep your cool and find the lighter side.

A young woman in South Africa posted a TikTok video.

SA reacts to woman's horrifying elevator incident

The people of Mzansi had mixed reactions as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

The Mix Africa || Father Deep said:

"After that, Hey am on the floor."

Clementine Lobori wrote:

"Someone's pillar of strength, are "hey."

Suuuuu! expressed:

"I can't breathe by just watching this😭."

George_101.0 stated:

"Lord, please, may I never experience this 😭."

Liyabonam10 shared:

"My claustrophobia would have had me sweating same time ndingakwazi nophefumla… this is my worst fear 😫."

Rori commented:

"I would faint, I hate being in a closed space."

Watch the video below:

