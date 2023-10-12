TikTok video captures a woman's elevator selfie gone wrong as the lights go out unexpectedly

A momentary blackout adds a spooky twist to an otherwise ordinary TikTok video that had this woman screaming

The startled reaction turns laughter and fears into shared experiences among Mzansi viewers

In a TikTok video that took an unexpected turn, a woman in Tshwane was in the middle of taking an elevator selfie when, suddenly, the lights went out.

Sis was not expecting the lights to go out, and her scream of pure terror said it all. (Image: TikTok / @___tsakane/)

Source: TikTok

It is spooky season, and pranks are in full force. Most people have elevator fears thanks to horror movies, and this poor woman lived it.

Tshwane woman stuck in dark elevator

The TikTok video begins innocently enough, with the woman poised to take a selfie in the elevator. However, as she captures her moment, the lights suddenly went out, plunging the scene into darkness. As a startled scream escaped her lips, she hurriedly cut the camera, leaving viewers with a mix of laughter and trepidation.

The poor lady was not expecting that. Take a look:

New fear unlocked, Mzansi reacts

This video had people laughing and panicking at the same time. A new fear was unlocked: elevators are risky enough as it is. It's not even safe to take a selfie any more.

Read some comments below:

@AdventurousTumi said:

"This is why I take the stairs! Elevators can be so spooky sometimes. "

@Fran23 laughed:

"Haha, that scream was epic! We've all been there!"

@OutSipho wanted answers:

"Who turned off the lights, though? "

@Nomzamo87 shared:

"I'd be out of that elevator so fast, you wouldn't believe!"

@HunterEli said:

"Now that's what I call an elevator surprise! "

TikTok users scream over video of elevator prank that some feel was taken too far: "I feel so bad"

In related news, Briefly News reported that pranks can sometimes go a bit too far. One woman was scared to the point of panic when she thought her elevator was taking off into the sky.

The internet is full of awesome prank clips that leave people laughing, but some are done in fear, which is not cool. This clip had more people feeling sorry than laughing.

TikTok page @pain.sad.hub.xo shared a video showing a woman alone in an elevator and the numbers rapidly climbing. Seeing what looked like a window showing the elevator climbing, the woman had a full-on panic attack.

