A dramatic family's TikTok video reenacting the Titanic tragedy in their swimming pool has gone viral

The recreated scene, inspired by the iconic movie, shows the wife holding her husband's hand before letting go

The video's popularity has sparked debate about the boundaries of creativity, and sensitivity in light of the recent tragedy involving a submersible exploring the Titanic shipwreck

A family became a viral sensation after reenacting the tragic events of the Titanic in their very own swimming pool.

Swimming pool Titanic tragedy reenactment captivates social media

The TikTok video posted by @roxleeofficial of the performance amassed a staggering 6.7 million views within a day.

The recreated scene, reminiscent of the iconic movie, showcased the wife holding her husband's hand like the movie characters Jack and Rose before eventually letting go.

The rest of the family members played dead in the water for a heart-stopping 22 seconds.

Family's pool video sparks controversy and fascination

The timing of this viral video is particularly poignant. It follows the recent tragedy involving a submersible carrying billionaires that imploded while they were on an expedition to see the shipwreck of the Titanic deep in the North Atlantic Sea.

Some viewers applauded the family's creativity and attention to detail, while others criticised them for trivializing a historic tragedy that claimed the lives of over 1 500 people.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users share their views on the viral Titanic reenactment video

@teemeeka said:

"I’m screaming. The whole family plays! "

@decimal583 commented:

"Now this is the real titanic scene they should have used."

@tanyas015 stated:

"The babies are my favourite! They understood the assignment."

@willwrk4icecream wrote:

"I think the blue shirt is legit dying with that little leg twitch at the end."

@dorysattitude added:

"Mannequin Challenge: Titanic Edition."

@bcabana posted:

"The liquor bottles, the sandal, the upside-down person. This was an experience."

@joss_maura said:

The babies. This is a work of art."

@bougiebran suggested:

"Somebody get blue shirt an Oscar for his performance."

