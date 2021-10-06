'Naaaa Meeean' Gets Nadia Nakai Gold Status Once Again, Fans Are Thrilled

Nadia Nakai has announced that she is a gold status artist yet another time, this time around for her hit song Naaaa Meeean

The rapper received her first gold status plaque in 2020 for her song More Drugs featuring Tshego

Nadia's fans are overjoyed for her as she celebrates this massive achievement: "You deserve all the happiness and success"

Nadia Nakai is celebrating big time this week after a special delivery of a gold plaque. The rapper's hit single Naaaa Meeean has reached gold status and peeps are delighted to let her know that she is doing a fantastic job.

This kind of achievement is not a first for Nadia. She received her very first gold status ranking in 2020 or her song More Drugs featuring Tshego, reports SA hip hop mag.

Although she is no stranger to the shinny gold record, Nakai took to her Twitter to share the amazing news, saying:

"It’s so crazy that it’s not my first GOLD! But means just as much!!!! Naaaa meeean!"

Nadia Nakai stans were so thrilled about the news, they hopped into her comments to congratulate her on her success, wishing her many more.

@MishkeNaidoo18 tweeted:

"I'm so happy for you queen, you deserve all the happiness and success in the world I love you more"

@Mats_Kabelo wrote:

"Congratulations Bragga. It's been long coming. I trust Kreatures to do the things too❤"

Nadia Nakai’s hairstylist defends himself against heated wig fail claims, Says the wig was “Perfect”

Briefly News reports Nadia Nakai was fuming after getting her very expensive wig back in an absolute state. Everybody knows you don’t mess with a girl’s hair!

Taking to social media, Nadia made it known that celeb stylist and founder of Lajawi Hair, Jawad Maphoto, allegedly ruined her R12k wig when dying it.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Jawad claims Nadia has twisted the story to make him look bad. The issue apparently lay in the fact that the wig was not styled, only dyed, making it look like a mess when really it wasn’t.

Jawad said Nadia was in a mood and he became her punching bag.

“Whatever mood she was in on that day, that sort of affected her. We were used as punching bags, in the way she lashed out. If she put on the wig, people would not see it.”

