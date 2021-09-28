Nadia Nakai made some heavy claims about her hairstylist on social media after getting one of her expensive wigs back

Celeb stylist Jawad Maphoto of Lajawi Hair made it known that he did not mess up Nadia’s R12k wig, it simply was not styled

Lajawi claims Nadia was in an awful mood that day and took it out on him, tarnishing his name on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nadia Nakai was fuming after getting her very expensive wig back in an absolute state. Everybody knows you don’t mess with a girl’s hair!

SA celeb stylist and founder of Lajawi Hair, Jawad Maphoto, has defended himself against claims made by Nadia Nakai. Image: @nadianakai and @lajawihair

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Nadia made it known that celeb stylist and founder of Lajawi Hair, Jawad Maphoto, allegedly ruined her R12k wig when dying it.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Jawad claims Nadia has twisted the story to make him look bad. The issue apparently lay in the fact that the wig was not styled, only dyed, making it look like a mess when really it wasn’t.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Jawad said Nadia was in a mood and he became her punching bag.

“Whatever mood she was in on that day, that sort of affected her. We were used as punching bags, in the way she lashed out. If she put on the wig, people would not see it.”

Jawad assured the publication that if he had ruined Nadia’s wig for whatever reason, he would have taken full responsibility, but he didn’t.

"Tension": Cassper Nyovest opens up about his relationship with Nadia Nakai

Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his relationship with former artist Nadia Nakai. The stunning rapper left Mufasa's record label Family Tree recently to do her own thing, reported Briefly News.

A curious fan took to the Siyathandana hitmaker's timeline to ask him about their relationship following Nadia's exit. The fan claimed she senses some tension between the two musicians.

Cass and Nadia used to hang out together a lot when she was still signed to him but lately they've been doing their own thing separately. @kells_october asked Mufasa:

"Hey @casspernyovest I’ve been asking you this question, are you cool with Nadia, there is some tension I sense between you guys?"

Source: Briefly.co.za