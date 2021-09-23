Eish: Nadia Nakai Fumes After Hairstylist Ruins Her R12k Rainbow Wig

Mzansi rapper Nadia Nakai is not a happy lady after a hairstylist apparently ruined her R12 000 wig

The 40 Bars hitmaker took to social media to share a snap of her original hairpiece and a pic of the damaged wig

The media personality said the hairstylist she calls Lajawi kept the wig for three months before returning it to her

Nadia Nakai is fuming after a hairstylist allegedly ruined her expensive wig. According to reports, the hairpiece costs a whopping R12 000.

The rapper took to social media to put the hairstylist Lajawi, who damaged her wig, on full blast. The star shared a snap of the original wig and also posted a pic of the hair after she apparently ruined it by adding new colours to it.

In her clips on Instagram Live, the stunner can be heard asking Lajawi if she was proud of what she did to her posh hair. ZAlebs reports that the stunner further said Lajawi returned the wig to her after working on it for three months.

"This wig was like R12 000. Like what the f*ck, so you gave it back to me like this for what?"

