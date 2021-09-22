Nadia Nakai and US rapper Vic Mensa broke up recently and it seems the international rapper had no problem moving on

Mensa took to social media to share a very cosy video showing him kissing a stunning girl who was definitely not Nadia

South African social media users expressed outrage on Nadia's behalf and called him out on his crass behaviour

It ended in tears for Vic Mensa and Nadia Nakai and it seems Vic has no issues moving onto the next woman.

Vic Mensa shared a video of himself kissing another girl just weeks after breaking up with Nadia Nakai. Image: @nadianakai/Instagram, @vicmensa/Instagram

Taking to social media, the US rapper shared a short video that shows him kissing and romancing another woman.

Mensa received a lot of backlash from his South African followers, who demanded to know where Nadia Nakai was as the pair were dating for quite some time.

The caption of the video suggests that he may be promoting a new song but Mzansi social media users wanted answers:

@noloo_nolz said:

“Bathong wena sgebenga where’s Nadia?”

@itsmamjobruh said:

“Where’s my good sis, Nadia? *sigh*”

@chicks_neon said:

“This is not Nadia, vic you’re cancelled.”

