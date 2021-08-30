Drink Or Tell The Truth: Nadia Nakai Says She Has Broken Up With Vic Mensa

South African rapper Nadia Nakai and her boo from the US Vic Mensa have apparently broken up

Nadia Nakai and her US bae, Vic Mensa, are reportedly no longer an item. The stunning rapper revealed this during a recent episode of Lasizwe's YouTube show, Drink Or Tell The Truth.

Nadia and Vic had been together for some time and they usually served Mzansi couple goals with cute snaps and videos.

Nadia Nakai says she has broken up with Vic Mensa. Image: @nadianakai, @vicmensa

Source: Instagram

The Mzansi star and Vic Mensa had been together for a couple of months. They started dating after dropping a track together. The two stars usually posted baed-up snaps on their social media accounts.

In the recent episode of Lasizwe's show, Nadia Nakai spilt the tea on the status of their relationship. When someone in the background asked the stunner how long she and Vic had been dating, she replied:

"Well, we kind of broke up, so it doesn't matter," she said, according to SAHipHopMag.

