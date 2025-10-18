South African actress Winnie Ntshaba was best known for the character she played on Generations , Khethiwe Buthelezi

A recent post on TikTok made people remember how well she played the unhinged character that was Khethiwe Buthelezi

People were in stitches over videos showing some of Winnie Ntshaba's most memorable moments while acting on Generations

Winnie Ntshaba's acting chops were on full display when she played Khethiwe Buthelezi on Generations. The SABC1 soapie helped to cement Winnie Ntshaba as a household name.

Winnie Ntshaba received her flowers for the amazing work she did while acting on Generations. Old videos of her work resurfaced and people discussed what a great job she did when she was acting in Generations.

In a post on X, an online user @MpiloKhumalo_ posted old videos of Winnie as Khethiwe Buthelezi. The videos showed moments when Winnie's character was going through a phase as an alcoholic. On Generations, Khethiwe was a young model, the face of fictional company La Chocolata. The character's life descended into chaos after she got in an abusive physically abusive relationship and turned into an alcoholic. The videos show moments of Winnie, having to show deep emotions disturbance as Khethiwe that many people found convincing. One scene included Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson.

South Africa applauds Winnie Ntshaba

Many people commented on the post and confirmed that she did an amazing job playing Khethiwe Buthelezi. Online users remembered how convincing Winnie was when she played a drunkard in Generations. People agreed that Winnie outdid herself as Kethiwe and someone suggested she deserved a spin off. Watch the videos that made South Africans go down memory lane below:



@njabulomtshalii applauded Winnie Ntshaba:

"Top 10 Greatest female characters in South Africa."



@fat_belly_zaddy got nostalgic about Generations:

"The OG Generations were ] peak, remember Senzo during his addict arc."

@Nthabee_B was amused:

"May Khethiwe’s m’gowo never find me."

@Jessca_01 remembered Khetiwe:

"Her drunken? drunkard era was unmatched Shem."

@dangereuse_iv was amused after spotting Samuel L Jackson:

"That interaction with Samuel L. Jackson is so iconic. Her run as the face of La Chocolata... idk very queenie of her."

@theladyzook applauded:

"Khethiwe was going through the MOST here."

@Ayandagideon joked about Winnie's character:

"Khethiwe was always crashing out."

@aquariusgrooove wanted more of Khethiwe:

"Petition to give Khethiwe a spin off."

Netizens were stunned by Winnie Ntshaba's age

Briefly News previously reported that spring has sprung, and the South African actress Bawinile "Winnie" Ntshaba recently marked yet another year around the sun, and boy, not many peeps believed how old she is.

As many netizens were still celebrating Ntando Duma-Rambani's birthday on Monday, 1 September 2025, the House of Zwide star announced on her Instagram page that she had just hit the 5th floor and was celebrating turning 50 and still going strong.

Ntshaba posted a photo of herself and paired them with a sweet and heartfelt birthday message.

