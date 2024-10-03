A young clever girl was a testimony that children learn through observation, by mothering her teddy bear

The little girl did what her mother does to her when she pooped, she used wipes to wipe her stuffed animal

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation adorable and funny

A toddler played mother to her stuffed animal. Images: @skytayanadavid

A video of a little girl playing mother to her teddy bear has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens in laughter.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @skytayanadavid, the little girl is in the comfort of her home. She is in the lounge, playing with her cute pink teddy bear. The little one pretended that the bear was a living baby.

The bundle of joy put the bear on the couch and pretended that they pooped. The little one took wipes and wiped her toy. Indeed, kids learn by seeing. One could presume that the kiddo saw that somewhere, either her mother usually does it to her or a younger sibling.

Toddler pretends to be a mother to a teddy bear

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video raked over 140k views, with many online users laughing at the situation. See the comments below:

@Biira Imaculate expressed:

"Smart girl, future mumm wait for smart grand children🥰🥰🥰."

@mar commented:

"Please keep this video for her 😂 bring it out on her graduation."

@kapau82 wrote:

"Learning through observation 🤣."

@last Born commended:

"Very caring future mother 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@Bozenimoyo shared:

"She is going to be a very caring mother in future😂😂😂😂😂. Children copy from their mothers, pamwe munonhuhwidzawo when changing diapers 😂😂."

@Zee adored:

"Lil mom❤️❤️❤️❤️🤣."

@fifi could relate:

"Story of my life."

@mai mella was surprised:

"Didn't see that coming 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@#Pontsho@ said:

"My daughter ask ma where is baby wipes. i most hidden them."

Briefly News