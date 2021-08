'Days of Our Lives' Actor Jay Pickett Dies While Shooting Movie Scene

Jay, who is known for his role on popular TV soap operas such as General Hospital , died on Friday, July 30

According to fellow actors, Jack sadly and suddenly passed away while shooting a movie in Idaho, US

His sudden demise moved many people, including fellow actors who took to social media to mourn him

Days of Our Lives actor Jay Pickett is dead.

Days of Our Lives' Actor Jay Pickett while on set. Photo: Jay Pickett.

Source: Facebook

The celebrated actor, who is also famous for his role on popular TV soap operas such as General Hospital, died on Friday, July 30.

According to NY Times, Jay died while shooting a movie in Idaho, US.

Briefly News has established the actor, who died at 60, passed on while on set starring for a film dubbed Treasure Valley.

Fellow actors confirm Jay's sudden demise

His sudden demise was confirmed by Travis Mills, the director of Treasure Valley, which was set to feature Pickett as one of the main stars. Travis publicised news of Jay's death on Sunday, August 1, through his official social media pages.

In a Facebook post seen by, Travis disclosed that Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie.

There was no official explanation for the cause of Jay's death, Travis confirmed.

Jay's death was also confirmed by actor and friend Jim Heffel through his official Facebook page.

“Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy,’' Heffel wrote.

Jay's death broke the hearts of many movie enthusiasts who thronged different social media platforms to celebrate him.

Passion for acting

The late actor was born in Spokane, WA in 1961 and grew up in Caldwell, ID.

During his college years, the actor focused more on becoming an actor and actually went for it.

Jay graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in acting from Boise State University and an MFA in acting from UCLA with a focus on theatre at both institutions.

Jay made a number of appearances in many popular TV shows including China Beach, Dragnet, Mr Belvedere, Perry Mason and Days of Our Lives before securing a gig on the popular ABC soap Port Charles as Frank Scanlon in 1997.

He later secured a recurring role in General Hospital as Detective David Harper.

Jay is survived by his wife, Elena, and their three children.

