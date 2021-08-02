Saginaw Grant: Breaking Bad, the Lone Ranger Actor Dies at 85

Saginaw Grant is reported to have died of natural causes on Wednesday, July 28

The late actor's publicist said he was the hereditary chief and medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe

The thespian started his acting career in the 1980s and featured in TV shows like The Young Indian Jones Chronicles and Baywatch

The Lone Ranger and Breaking Bad actor Saginaw Grant has passed away at the age of 85.

Saginaw Grant is reported to have died of natural causes. Photo: Saginaw Grant.

The Native American character actor is reported to have passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 28, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael - as reported by CNN.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the late's publicist described him as the hereditary chief and medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe, who loved travelling the world and sharing his traditions.

He fought for the US as a marine in Korea and was proud of his achievements.

Grant is said to have found joy in watching his children grow in the traditions of their ancestors and loved dancing to the beats of a drum.

The thespian started acting late in life and was also a jewellery maker and also an artist.

According to Lani, Grant lost a sister and nephew early this year to COVID-19 and a son in the previous few years.

He is survived by a daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and also his adopted son and daughter.

According to The Independent, Grant started his acting career in the 80s and featured in TV shows like The Young Indian Jones Chronicles, Baywatch, and American Horror Story.

He is best known for his roles as Chief Big Bear in the 2013 Film The Lone Ranger and his appearance on Breaking Bad's episode Ozymandias.

