Shona Ferguson: Reflection on the media moguls life and accomplishments

Shona Ferguson has tragically passed away at the age of 47 after succumbing to Covid-19 complications. The media mogul had built an empire with his wife Connie Ferguson.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Shona Ferguson led an amazing life and left a legacy behind. Photo credit: @ferguson_films

Source: Instagram

He has been remembered as a talented actor, intelligent businessman and a loving husband and father.

Reflecting on his life, Briefly News takes a look at the amazing life of Shona Ferguson.

Where was Shona Ferguson born?

Shona was born and brought up in Gaborone, Botswana. This is a small village that is typically very hot. Despite the challenges he faced in his younger years, he is proud that they shaped the man he is now. His parents and other members of his family still reside in Botswana. He often visits his homeland to check on his folks. They are all proud of his achievements so far. His in-laws also live in Botswana, so they often make visits as a nuclear family.

Career path

Shona started out as a DJ at The Palace Hotel Night Club in Lesotho back in 1992. He had no idea that his life would turn out the way it did. His step-daughter, Lesedi, inspired him to try his hand at acting.

He thought that his first performance as Ace in Generations was dismal. His acting improved and he took on the role of Dr Lebua and made a name for himself.

When he was cast as Itumeleng Tladi on The Wild his career really started to take off.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

His most notable role was in The Queen as Jerry Maake. He had built an empire with his film producing company Ferguson Films.

Marriage and family life

Shona and his wife Connie first met in Johannesburg. He was in the city to pursue a course in business. He had gone to drop off some friends of her sister Lorato in her house. They turned out to be mutual friends of the couple. After dropping them, he asked for a glass of water. He was exiting from the house when Connie stepped out of her room to greet him. They fell in love at first sight with each other. Connie is also an actress.

They had celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary and were looking forward to celebrating 20 years of bliss. Unfortunately, he tragically passed away.

Lesedi Ferguson is the first daughter who challenged her father to become an actor. Lesedi is Shona's step-daughter from Connie’s past relationship. Alicia Angel Ferguson, the second child, is a young music composer and musician. Alicia plays the drum and piano like a pro. She is set to join the South African entertainment industry just like her parents.

5 Pics showing the amazing family man he was

Mzansi learned of the tragic passing of media mogul Shona Ferguson. A lot of people remember what a fantastic father and family man he was.

Briefly News took a look at his social media history and found five pictures reminding us of what an amazing person he was. Despite being extremely busy, he always found time for his family.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za