Diddy Explains His Hilarious Story of 15 Cockroaches on His Face

US media personality Diddy has explained his funny inspirational story about waking up with 15 cockroaches crawling on his face one day

Many people did not believe the hip-hop mogul and had questioned him on social media about how he knew there were really 15 roaches on his face

Responding to their question, Diddy, who now calls himself Love, said if you had 15 cockroaches on your face you would know

Many people did not believe the media personality's story. They wanted to know how he knew there 15 cockroaches on his face because he claimed he was sleeping at the time.

Many people did not believe the media personality's story. They wanted to know how he knew there 15 cockroaches on his face because he claimed he was sleeping at the time.

Diddy has explained his hilarious story of 15 cockroaches on his face. Image: @diddy

Complex reports that in a recent interview, the rapper gave more context to the bizarre story. According to the publication, Diddy told Vanity Fair:

"People were like, ‘How did you know it was 15?’ and I was like, ‘If you had 15 roaches on your face, you would know there was around 15 roaches on your face'."

Diddy claims he was inspired by 15 cockroaches on his face

In related news, Briefly News reported that Diddy opened up about what inspired him to work hard and become filthy rich. The US hip-hop mogul shared that he wasn't born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

The superstar took to social media on Tuesday, 6 July to share some post-holiday inspiration with his 18 million Instagram followers. The rapper-turned-businessman posted a clip of himself on Instagram enjoying some mango against the backdrop of both an enviable pool and an equally enviable ocean. In the clip, he told his followers:

"You could do it."

The caption of the clip got the people going. Diddy hilariously wrote:

"One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!"

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the clip. Tweeps took to Twitter and shared their thoughts on Diddy's caption. @DON_PAPICHUL0 wrote:

"This dude always gotta be extra, who in their right minds counts cockroaches. Especially on their face."

