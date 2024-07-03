A thoughtful woman from Pretoria collected all of the clothes that had not been used in a long time at home

She drove to a traffic light where she would capture the attention of needy people to donate clothes successfully

Disappointingly, the needy women fought over the clothes and broke the woman’s car

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The women who broke the car did not even apologise and continued with their lives.

A woman had her car broken after donating clothes to the less fortunate. Image: @dzaddychul0

Source: TikTok

The most disappointing part of this good deed is that the ones who inherited the lady’s pre-loved items did not even say thank you.

No more good deeds for Mzansi

Winter is approaching, and some people do not have the luxury to afford the season’s wardrobe. A woman from Pretoria thought it best to donate some of the pre-loved items to the less fortunate.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her kind heart backfired as the women she donated the clothes to fought over them, breaking the packaging and then moving on with their lives.

The lady was speechless after witnessing the women’s wild behaviour as they received her goodies. They were wild enough to break her car speakers as they forced the bag of clothes out of the car.

Mzansi baffled by women's behaviour

The woman and her family watching the baffling scene were mortified. Netizens were disappointed by the way the women conducted themselves:

@keni was disappointed by the women:

"They didn’t even say thank you."

@Faith Rose revealed what the ladies would do with the clothes:

"They’re going to sell them…look for foster homes near you next time."

@Mphoza Kadie Senamel announced a concern:

"The problem is that they don’t wear them but rather sell them … but thank you."

@hefner147 told us what she would have done:

"Breaking my speakers woulda lead me taking all those clothes back tf."

@Mrs Mosweu❤️revealed a known fact:

"My problem is they gonna sell them ko kasi,rather take them to a church or NGOs."

Mzansi's hilarious chicken fight

Briefly News also reported how we know chickens to be animals that are easily frightened, but this one proved our assumptions wrong. The brave chicken broke into a woman’s home at night and caused havoc.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News