Ashley Ogle said she was ashamed of her pregnancy. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Ashley Ogle has shared why there are no videos or photos of her pregnancy.

The social media influencer sparked a flurry of reactions when she confirmed rumours that she had given birth. On Valentine’s Day, Saturday, 14 February 2026, Ashley Ogle shared photos of her son Kenzo-Lu on her official Instagram account.

Her public confirmation sparked a flurry of questions, such as the identity of her baby daddy and why she had not shared any photos or videos of herself pregnant.

Ashley Ogle reveals why there are no videos and photos of her pregnant

On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, a TikTok user, swazelihlemtimande1, shared a screen recording of Ashley Ogle answering why she had not shared a pregnancy vlog.

In the video, Ashley, who had baby Kenzo-Lu sleeping on her right shoulder, shared that there is no video because she was embarrassed that she had fallen pregnant outside of marriage and hid her baby bump as a result.

“There is no journey vlog. I was not there in the middle, standing with pictures, posing in all different directions, to me it was like an embarrassment because you shouldn't be making children if you're not married publicly. So, I was like hiding from the shame, and that's how it should be,” Ashley said.

She suggested that she decided to publicly confirm that she had given birth because she had come to terms with it and asked God for forgiveness.

“Nevertheless, I've prayed for my sins now, and I know that God has forgiven me for what I've done. So yeah, moving on,” she said.

When asked whether she had done any maternity shoots, Ashley responded, saying:

“I don't do mushy stuff. I don't do such things. I find it so cringe.”

SA reacts after Ashley Ogle says she was ashamed of her pregnancy

In the comments, TikTok users weighed in on Ashley Ogle’s response. Several users agreed with Ashley’s response and shared similar stories.

Here are some of the comments:

@Weird chats with Pale applauded:

“What a sensible thing to say! Our generation doesn't understand because shame no longer exists in their vocabulary.”

@EL ‘ Kommandante’ remarked:

“They don’t understand that morality.”

@Crucial Essential shared:

“Same...I hide my pregnancy, I don't feel comfortable being pregnant, I just love my baby 🥰”

@Jenny Jones said:

“That’s true, I don’t have even one picture of me pregnant, it’s when the baby daddy dished you 😭”

@Asantewaa 😍 commented:

“I’ve the same mindset; Ashley, dear life just happened. Glad she knows that God has forgiven her and also forgiven herself, now showering her baby with love🥰”

Mzansi weighed in after Ashley Ogle said she had no pregnancy vlog. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Second man reportedly demands DNA test from Ashley Ogle

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that photos of Ashley Ogle's alleged baby daddy and his family holding her son were leaked on social media.

A celebrity gossip blog shared the pictures on X (Twitter) and Instagram, claiming that the second man was also seeking a paternity test from Ashley Ogle. Social media users reacted with a flurry of comments ranging from questions to surprise.

