A TikTok video revealed surprisingly appetising meals that are being served at Mokopane Hospital

The video is spreading fast on the platform and ignited lively discussions about hospital food

Netizens are expressing their amazement, with some jokingly considering a hospital stay for the tempting meals

A man posted meals that are being served to patients at Mokopane Hospital in Limpopo. Image: @barrymonamaiii

Source: TikTok

Guess what's causing a stir on TikTok? Mokopane Hospital's food!

Hospital food creates TikTok buzz

A video posted by @barrymonamaiii showed meals that look more like a fancy dinner party than your usual hospital grub. The footage racked up over 125,000 views and counting.

South Africans are buzzing about the unexpected delight of quality and nutritious meals at a public hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

SA stunned by quality meals at Limpopo hospital

Some are even joking that they wouldn't mind a hospital stay just to enjoy the surprisingly good food.

For many, it is a refreshing and positive twist given the dismal service delivery at most public hospitals in the country.

Watch the video below:

Delicious well-balanced meals

More than 700 people reacted with commentary praising Mokopane Hospital for serving appetising and well-balanced meals.

@phutiza4 said:

"To be honest Limpopo is doing well when it comes to that."

@RealLifeDoll posted:

"Yhooo! Gauteng could never. "

@sebz85 commented:

"I had spaghetti and mince after delivering my daughter."

@mpumzampumza288 wrote:

"Proud of you, Mokopane Hospital."

@Audz2608 asked:

"Where is this hospital, I have a terrible headache and need medical attention. "

@Nyisman mentioned:

"Not bad compared to Gauteng hospitals where they serve chicken minced meat."

@imma_1706 stated:

"Me looking at the food and think how patients in my hospital sometimes eat mealie rice and vienna stew."

@winimthiya commented:

"That looks better than what I ate at a private hospital."

@malekamamokete added:

"Can I be admitted until I get paid please."

Video of food at public hospital mortifies SA

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman fell ill and was admitted to a government hospital. She couldn't believe the quality of the food provided.

The TikTok video by the young patient shocked many people, highlighting the poor food services in the government facility. Hundreds of comments from netizens expressed their distress over the food.

Source: Briefly News