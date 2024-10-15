After beating Congo 5-0, Bafana Bafana failed to capitalise on their momentum by drawing 1-1 against the same opponents on Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Elias Mokwana put Bafana in the lead, but Hugo Broos' side failed to capitalise and had to settle for a draw after Congo fought back

Local football fans took to social media, pointing out several areas where they felt Bafana fell short

Bafana Bafana stumbled to a 1-1 draw against Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday, 15 October 2024, during an Afcon qualifying match.

Hugo Broos' Bafana side could not match their performance in the 5-0 victory over the same opponents on Friday, 11 October, and could have easily lost the match.

Bafana Bafana drew 1-1 against Congo on Tuesday, 15 October 2024. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Bafana, playing without striker Lyle Foster, looked comfortable on the ball and took a deserved lead through Elias Mokwana in the 33rd minute.

Following the opening goal, it looked like Bafana would cruise to another three points, but those hopes ended quickly after the host nation turned up the heat.

Congo nearly caused an upset

Mokwana's goal seemed to awaken Congo, who had a goal disallowed through offside and felt they should have had a penalty after a late challenge from Teboho Mokoena.

The home fans started voicing their frustrations at the decisions against them, but they were soon sent in raptures after Mons Bassounamina had equalised just before the half-time whistle.

Bafana suffer a minor setback

In the second half, Congo claimed another penalty after Rushwin Dortley seemingly handled the ball in the box, but they failed to convert several chances throughout the match.

Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams was the busiest of the goalkeepers before the final whistle ended the match in a 1-1 stalemate.

Following the draw, Bafana is second in the Afcon qualifying group with two matches to play, the first being an away match against leaders Uganda on Monday, 11 November 2024.

Coach Broos would have not been impressed with his players after the match, while the Belgian will be waiting for updates on Themba Zwane who went off injured in the first half.

Fans question Broos' decisions

Local football fans said on social media that Broos made mistakes with his tactics and said they were disappointed by Bafana's performance.

Mivo2425 was confused by Broos' tactics:

"We're being dominated in the midfield, and the coach decides to bring on Nyiko Mobbie."

Karabomotsepe77 hopes for the best:

"Hope Mshishi's injury is not serious."

LesibaHeavy wants a change in the squad:

"This coach must bring back Makgopa."

BeachBum_ZA asked a question:

"Why is Dortley playing ahead of Sesane?"

Dan24Stock is not happy:

"Not an impressive performance."

Ronwen Williams wins another top local award

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Willams won the SAFJA Footballer of the Season Award.

The Bafana Bafana skipper won the prize to add to the PSL Golden Glove Award and the Player of the Season accolades he received last season.

