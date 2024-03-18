A man had tongues wagging on social media after his revelation about his wife, which caused a huge stir online

A man took social media by surprise with his revelation about his wife, which caused quite a huge buzz online.

A man caused a huge buzz on social media after his Reddit confessional went viral. Image: Nicola Katie/ Getty Image and Maskot/Getty Image.

Source: Getty Images

Man says he can't forgive his wife

A 40-year-old male took to Reddit to express his sentiments about his wife. The man recalled that one Sunday morning, he went out to run a few errands while his wife was asleep and the kids were playing. When his wife woke up, she called him and started yelling at the man because he was not home.

"Well I take a hour to get home. She starts calling and yelling at me, saying I'm worthless, and if don't want to be around the family, she going to take the kids and leave," he said.

The man expressed that those words remained with him, leading him to check into therapy. He stated that he told his wife numerous times the statements and threats she made on that particular day "highly affected" him.

My wife, my friends, and parents all told me I need to get over it and I'm being sensitive. Obviously my wife was just upset and apologised. Even my therapist said she apologized why isn't that enough? Well its been a year...im still not over it. Everyone including my wife are acting like everything is great we just took a week vacation in February as a family. I was there but I feel like I can't even openly speak to my wife anymore because battle-lines have been drawn," he shared.

The gentleman said he took a second job in the evening after the kids returned to avoid his wife. He also revealed that he takes care of the children while his wife works as a physical therapist; however, he said he is marked two times more than her. He also noted that his wife:

"My wife typically won't wake up unless she has to work. Getting up on a non-work day is between 10AM-noon regardless of the day of the week. She goes to sleep between 11 PM and 3AM."

The man said he is looking into divorce lawyers and potential outcomes.

Take a look at the man's post.

Online users have mixed reactions

Many people flooded the man's comment section advising him on what he could pursue while others side-eye him, saying his story had loads of pizzles missing.

Dlraetz1 said:

"See a lawyer. Know what your options are. You might be in better shape then you think. It doesn’t matter that it was a dumb fight. What matters is that it broke your trust in her. It broke the love. You two are no longer a functional couple because you don’t trust her."

Dangerous_Bus_6699 added:

"Is it me or does it feel like there's a large chunk of this story missing?"

DubsAnd49ers wrote:

"There has got to be more to this."

