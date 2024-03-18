A man shared his experience of a bad date on Reddit, sharing how the woman arrived 25 minutes late

Her late arrival caused them to miss the movie, however, the woman criticised him for not opening doors for her

The woman said he wasn't a "true gentleman" despite her lateness and the internet sided with the man

One man took to social media to share his experience of having a bad date.

Late woman blasts man after 1st date

The man who went on a date with a woman who was 25 minutes late, causing them to miss their movie, shared a post on Reddit about what the woman thought of him.

The man shared screenshots of texts received from the woman, who expressed how unimpressed she was with him not being a true gentleman.

She said the man was cute but did not meet her expectations. The woman sent a long text explaining how, although she didn't expect the man to meet all her personal requirements of a man, she thought he'd at least open the door for her.

"I'm sorry, but I'm not willing to shift my idea of a true gentleman to anything less than what I have...I'm not saying you aren't a gentleman, but on this specific topic, I think most people can agree that a true gentleman will open almost all doors for a lady regardless of the occasion or the type of door," the woman wrote, adding that what she was looking for in a man was not something unobtainable.

Internet shares their thoughts on woman's expectations

Many netizens responded to the video with comments expressing how unreasonable the woman's expecations were considering she was 25 minutes for the date.

Freakazoid84 responded:

"I'm looking for a woman who respects my time and isn't 25 minutes late to a date. I agree we're not a good match. Good luck."

noworsethannormal said:

"Two pages because he had to open a door. Byeeeee."

justedi commented:

"Bro... should've just went in and saw the movie yourself. How is she gonna say "come correct" when she ain't even come on time? ."

redfancydress replied:

“You were 25 mins late. Good luck with your learning curve”

ActualInteraction0 commented:

"I'm a learning curve. Is my favourite bit."

hfield1988 responded:

"All doors??? What about places with double sets within 8 feet of each other like the mall? are you supposed to hold the door open, she walks 3 feet, and then you run past her to the next set to open them 5 feet away?"

