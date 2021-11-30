Lerato Kganyago has accused DJ Zinhle of telling a "half truth" about not being invited to the stunner's wedding

The Metro FM DJ told MacG in his show that she did invite Zinhle via a DM but she did not respond to the message

Lerato also revealed that it was not even a wedding but just a "celebration" with close friends and family

Lerato Kganyago has shared her side of the story after DJ Zinhle recently claimed the Metro FM presenter did not invite her to her "wedding".

Lerato Kganyago has accused DJ Zinhle of telling half truth about her wedding invite. Image: @djzinhle, @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

The two Mzansi celebs used to he friends but have not been partying together for some time now. Lerato opened up about their friendship during her recent interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Lerato Kganyago shared that it wasn't even a wedding but a "celebration". The media personality reiterated she sent Zinhle a DM with the invite but she blue-ticked her. the star also accused The Unexpected reality TV star of telling a "half truth" during her interview with Toke Makinwa.

According to TshisaLIVE, DJ Zinhle's utterances during her interview with Toke rubbed Lerato up the wrong way because the Umlilo hitmaker was like family to her. The publication reports that Lerato also expressed that she was not impressed by Kairo's mom for answering the question.

DJ Zinhle claims she wasn't invited to Lerato Kganyago's wedding

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle has opened up about her relationship with Lerato Kganyago. The two celebs used to be close friends but they've been social distancing ever since Lerato got hitched back in 2020.

The Unexpected reality TV star spilled the tea on why they're no longer tight like before. Their friendship cookie crumbled when DJ Zinhle wasn't invited to Lerato Kganyago's wedding with Thami Ndlala.

In a recent interview with Toke Makinwa, the Umlilo hitmaker explained why she wasn't at the Metro FM presenter's big day. According to OkMzansi, Zinhle revealed that she didn't know about the wedding. Many of her fans had been dying to know why she wasn't there.

