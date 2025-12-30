“It’s an Acquired Taste”: South Africans Divided as Woman Tries Woolworths’ Rollmops
- Local businesswoman and content creator Nqobile MaPhakathi Mseleku tried Woolworths' rollmops
- She candidly shared her rating out of 10 and noted that the fish snack had a sweet and sour taste
- Social media users got the heebie-jeebies after seeing the snack and stated what they thought it looked like
Content creator Nqobile MaPhakathi Mseleku gave Woolworths' rollmops a try, sharing her taste test with her followers. However, South Africans weren't convinced, with many saying that the R79.99 300g meal looked a little too strange for their liking.
Nqobile, a self-proclaimed seafood lover and businesswoman, uploaded a video on TikTok on 19 December 2025, where she opened the popular Northern European fish snack and gave it an 8/10 rating. She noted that it had a sweet and sour taste. According to Woolworths, their ready-to-eat herring rollmops, with an onion and gherkin filling, are high in Omega 3.
Woolworths' rollmops freak out the internet
Several members of the online community expressed their thoughts about the snack, likening it to other slithering animals and sharing their dislike for it.
@ilya31072 told the internet:
"I love sushi, but those rollmops look scary."
@sibongilemily confessed in the comments:
"My issue is that they look like little snakes, and I'm terrified of snakes."
A shocked @nompumelelomolebaloa asked the public:
"Guys, what’s this? Why does it look like something created for science?"
@queenesthers, quite dissatisfied, wrote:
"They're not visually appealing."
@leratoblessing04 said to the online community:
"It’s fish and gherkin, nothing wow, but maybe it’s an acquired taste because there was just no wow for me."
@_ahlume, who was one of a few people who liked the look of the rollmops, commented:
"I need to try!"
Watch the TikTok video posted on Nqobile's account below:
