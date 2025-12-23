A food content creator shared his thoughts on Woolworths' special Christmas lamb offering

A foodie has praised Woolworths for their latest Christmas meat offering. The video was shared on 22 December 2025 by TikToker @sirkeagan, who regularly posts about delicious foods and interesting products he wants to share with his followers. The man showed the store's exclusive lamb product he found while browsing in a local Woolworths store, and the clip went viral as people debated whether the festive dish was worth the price.

In the video, the man showed off the Woolworths Christmas meat and explained what makes it special. He said the butchers have done it again and called it a Christmas winner. The product is called "Our Best Ever Lamb Guard of Honour" and sells for R534.85. According to the packaging, it features two free-range racks of lamb with caramelised onion preserve and Dijon mustard, all topped with a herb crumb. The lamb is rolled with a flavourful stuffing of mustard and barley. The item comes uncooked in sealed packaging and needs to be kept refrigerated until it's ready to cook. The video was posted with the caption:

The post went viral as South Africans shared their thoughts on the festive offering. Many people loved what they saw and praised Woolworths for the product. Some viewers asked about the price, with a few saying it was overpriced for lamb per kilogram. Others argued that the price wasn't bad and the product was worth buying for the festive season.

Netizens react to Christmas lamb offering

South Africans had mixed opinions and questions they asked TikToker @sirkeagan after he shared his clip:

@privatechef_cyclistmello defended the price and explained:

"It's gorgeous and for those complaining about price, just make your own at home with a crumbed herby crust. You're paying for convenience at Woolies and I love that about them. ✨"

@god_power thought it was reasonable and said:

"Oh yeah, I saw the price, not bad."

@boyabenyathi shared his struggle and revealed:

"I was so excited when I saw beef wellington at Woolies, only to realise that the last R659.99 I had was for school shoes 😭😭😭"

@deepikanagargangs was shocked by the cost and asked:

"How many millions is that?"

@royans_food_hut agreed with the pricing and stated:

"The best and reasonably priced."

Why free-range meat costs more

Free-range meat is more expensive than regular meat for several reasons. Free-range animals are raised with more space to move around and aren't kept in cramped conditions. They eat natural food instead of chemicalised feed, which costs farmers more money. The animals also take longer to reach market weight because they grow naturally without growth hormones.

