Award-winning actress and TV personality Vele Manenje has opened up about working with Venda-speaking actors

The former Muvhango actress recently admitted that she has not received love from her own people

Manenje reveals that being multilingual has helped her get gigs on Sesotho and Zulu-speaking TV shows

Former 'Muvhango' actress Vele Manenje reveals she's not a Venda actress. Images: VeleManenje and GettyImages

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam actress Vele Manenje, who previously starred on Muvhango, recently opened up about working on Venda TV shows and acting alongside Venda-speaking actors.

Manenje, who previously flaunted her incredible weight loss transformation on social media, reveals that she's not a Venda actor.

The award-winning actress was the latest guest on King David's YouTube channel on Sunday, 4 January 2026.

The former Ring of Lies star asks: "How much work are you gonna get when you can only speak TshiVenda? I noticed it a long time ago and realised I am going to be a Venda, that has to be a chameloan.

I recently made peace with the fact that I am not a Venda actor. I had to admit to myself, and I can't box myself as a Venda actor."

To be quite honest, every gig I've done with my people has not been great."

Manenje admits that being multilingual has built her career, and it's something that she respects because being multilingual means she can audition for iShaka Ilembe.

South Africans react to Manenje's interview

@Katlego_Suzan_Mushavhi reacted:

"My heart broke when she said, '...my experience with my own people has not been great.' I no longer want to feel guilty for not doing characters in other languages. My people know who I am, and they know what I do. I think I'm done impressing them. Her experience is one of pain and rejection. We really are our own enemies."

@LehlohonoloNthoba-v5h said:

"I enjoyed this interview. She can speak forever."

@katekilerakubu592 commented:

"Oh Vele, proudly Venda, and yes I grew up in Alex. Tsonga and Venda we went through a second apartheid by our own, We were really bullied. Lekwapa, LeVenda, like we were trash, it was bad, but we held our heads up high. At school, we were excellent, and here we are today, we know all languages because they didn't want to teach us our language."

@takalaniphophi5615 responded:

"I love her, a good actress. She grew up in front of us, and we used to buy from her parents' shopkoma vendeng."

@eunice8456 replied:

"Thank you, King David, for Vele. I love her so so much."

@ThandiweBolsiek said:

"When she spoke about her experiences with her own people in the industry, it was sad. And I guess all industries are the same as far as bad treatment is concerned. Even where we work, the people who are supposed to empower us, the older generation, choose to pull us down."

@anniemaboea3339 wrote:

"I so love her...she's one of the best, authentic, passionate, and talented actresses of Mzansi."

@giftmkhonza5308 wrote:

"She’s such a wholesome lady. I love her down. A brilliant actress."

@schumikhanyile7481 said:

"Yoh, I've loved your talent and passion for years, from Rivoningo, Vele. Thank you for sharing it with us. Just listening to this podcast is adding such beautiful layers to your life that we didnt know. Which you are telling so beautifully. And all your physical phases have been beautiful, even now you are stunning, my sister. All the best in all your endeavours."

'Skeem Saam' actress Vele Manenje says she's not a Venda actor". Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Instagram

Vele Manenje lauded for exceptional performance on Skeem Saam by viewers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans could not stop raving about Vele Manenje's top-tier acting, and they gave her flowers.

Maneje stars on Skeem Saam as Tobias', played by Sicelo Buthelezi, mother, and they delivered.

She explained that they were briefed before shooting the scenes, and they knew that they had to approach the storyline with sensitivity.

Source: Briefly News