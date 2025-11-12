On 11 November 2025, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene-Radzuma announced that she had given birth

She shared a heartfelt post on her official Instagram account, accompanied by photos from her pregnancy shoot

Celebrities and fans celebrated Ntando Kunene-Radzuma in the comments and sent congratulatory messages

Ntando Kunene-Radzuma and her husband welcomed their first child together. Image: kunene_ntando

South Africans rallied behind former Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene-Radzuma and her husband after her latest announcement.

Ntando Kunene-Radzuma, who is also the ex-wife of gospel musician and TV host Khaya Mthethwa, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, 11 November 2025 and announced that she has given birth to her second child. Ntando has a son, Oyinkosi, from a previous marriage with Idols SA season 8 winner Khaya Mthethewa.

Ntando Kunene-Radzuma gives birth to her second child

The former model, who won the Miss South Africa crown in 2016, was reportedly pregnant when she and her husband walked down the aisle earlier in 2025. Though she never publicly confirmed her pregnancy, Ntando Kunene-Radzuma announced on her Instagram that she and her new husband had welcomed their first child together.

She shared photos from her pregnancy photoshoot, which were captioned:

“To a season that was, and a blessing now in our arms 🧡”

In the pictures, Ntando Kunene-Radzuma did not give any hints regarding the gender of her second child as she wore an orange flowing off-the-shoulder dress designed by Sherif Tailor. Kunene-Radzuma rested her hand on her baby bump in several of the pregnancy shoot photos.

See the post below:

Social media reacts as Ntando Kunene-Radzuma gives birth

Celebrities such as Ayanda Thabethe, Zizo Beda, Simz Ngema, and Ntando Duma, who also welcomed her second child earlier this year, filled the comments with congratulatory and celebratory messages. Kunene-Radzuma’s followers also joined in the celebrations.

Here are some of the standout comments:

zizotshwete said:

“To our Loving Father who gives beautiful new beginnings - we give Him glory! ❤️ So happy for you and your family. Alililililililili 🌸”

bhelekazi_sbo shared:

“Congratulations, woman of stature and integrity. Let honour and grace rule you and your family 😍👏🔥”

zanelephakathi joked:

“Congratulations, mama. Now I get to get two gifts for the babies 😂❤️ Aunty Zaza on the roll.”

zandi_vaveki gushed:

“I don’t know our Miss SA personally, but if integrity were a person, it would look exactly like this. Her actions speak for her ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations, mommy❤️”

tishkubs_ shared:

“Oh, my Ntando. I am so happy to see you unje. Yazi, I feel silly for having so much joy for umntu endinga maziyo (someone I don't know personally). I want you to know that you impact us women by just being you. I wanted this kind of joy for you because you are so kind, warm and innately so loving. God is so good. Uya thandwa kakhulu (you're loved very much), and we rejoice with you❤️ Kakhulu Nje!”

Ntando Kunene-Radzuma penned a heartfelt post after giving birth. Image: kunene_ntando

Khaya Mthethwa gets married

Ntando Kunene-Radzuma isn't the only one celebrating a new chapter.

Briefly News reported that Ntando Kunene-Radzuma's ex-husband, Khaya Mthethwa, got married.

The gospel singer walked down the aisle with a woman who shares a child with Max Mqadi, the owner of Max Lifestyle.

