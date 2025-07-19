Former Skeem Saam actress Natasha Thahane recently pranked her former co-stars Clement Maosa and Cornet Mamabolo

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Thahane pretends to cry to her friends and later reveals that she misses Mandela

Fans of the media personality took to her social media post on Mandela Day to react to her hilarious prank

Former ‘Skeem Saam’ actress pranked her industry friends on Mandela Day. Images: Natasha Thahane

Source: Getty Images

Actress Natasha Thahane, who played former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo's love interest on the SABC1 soapie, recently pranked her former co-star.

Thahane also pranked her former Skeem Saam co-star Clement Maosa, who plays Kwaito Seakamela on the show.

The media personality shared videos of her industry friends being pranked on her Instagram account on Mandela Day, Friday, 18 July.

"If laughter is the best medicine, then pranks are the ultimate cure. Friends that turn into family. I appreciate you all so much," says the actress

In the video, Thahane calls her friends, pretends to be upset, starts crying, and says she's not okay. When her friends ask what's wrong, she replies:

"I miss Mandela."

Natasha's followers react to her prank

philatail wrote:

"What I noticed is that you have a good circle because, wow."

makimathikhe said:

"Natasha mara. As for poor Clement, who made an effort to find a quiet spot. What a good laugh. Salute to your friends."

jay_timz replied:

"This should be an official Ad for Mandela Day from now on."

nosi_niks responded:

"So many friends? They all answered a video call! Wow."

gwamile_labotsibeni wrote:

"The award for getting the most voetseks in one day goes to Natasha Thahane!"

masibonge4 replied:

"The way they were all concerned when you said you’re not okay? You are blessed!"

lesa_makhalemele wrote:

"The way Clement found a quiet spot to hear you out. You’re blessed."

Former The River producer BongaPercy said:

"I’ve never been so stressed! I was trying to be sensitive, but I couldn’t hold it in!"

thembeka_masuku said:

"Having so many people caring shows us that Natasha is a good person who also cares about others."

zan_mantsho wrote:

"And the genuine concern from everyone, and then boom."

Metro FM's radio personality Lerato Kganyago said:

"Kamo responded the way I knew she would."

Former Skeem Saam actress Amanda du Pont said:

"You don’t see us. Kamo and Percy ended me! You made my day, shem❤️. Ngahleka kangaka nami," (I laughed so hard).

lebo_molax wrote:

"Oh, I enjoyed watching this video so much. Thank you for a good laugh."

_kmosia said:

"The way Keke immediately asked if you wanna come over🥺. Ag man."

Cornet Mamabolo played Natasha Thahane's love interest on ‘Skeem Saam’. Images: CornetMamabolo

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch’s son takes after dad with adorable soccer video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Natasha Thahane recently shared an adorable video of her son playing sports.

The little man showed some potential on the soccer pitch, taking after his dad, Thembinkosi Lorch.

South Africans said he's the next Lorch, "Nyoso Junior," and anticipate a bright sporting future.

