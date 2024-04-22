The controversial podcaster Mac G recently revealed that Ntsiki Mazwai wanted money to be on Podcast and Chill

The Podcast and Chill founder shared in a video that was shared on social media that Ntsiki demanded R70K from them

Many netizens were stunned by the amount of money Ntsiki Mazwai was demanding from Podcast and Chill

MacG said Ntsiki demanded money to be on 'Podacst and Chill.' Image: @therealmacg, @ntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

The controversial podcaster MacG always has a juicy story to tell, and this time around, it is no different as he dishes out some info about what transpired between him and Ntsiki Mazwai.

MacG says Ntsiki wanted R70K to be on Podcast and Chill

Once again, Mac G made headlines once again after he claimed that he rejected R20 million from a US company that wanted to buy full ownership of his podcast.

Recently, the podcaster spilled the beans about the controversial activist Ntsiki Mazwai demanding that they pay her R70K for her to come and be on the Podcast and Chill to explain what MacG did wrong during his interview with Ari Lennox.

The video of the star revealing all this information was shared on Twitter (X) by @ThisIsColbert and captioned:

"Ntsiki Mazwai wanted R70k to be on #PodcastAndChill. To explain what exactly did MacG do wrong on his interview with Ari Lennox because she's a feminist. Mac said, "nah sisi, yeka" Sol with a pun?, boss!"

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to MacG's claim

Many netizens responded to Mac G's claim. See some of the comments below:

@UrbanStreetZA wrote:

"Haikona a whole 70k."

@mickey07_mouse said:

"Gal knows her worth."

@LIMPOPO_SAN joked:

"Lol, She needs to fund her lifestyle."

@PweedYfacts responded:

"I Can't believe Ntsiki wanted a whole R70k for the show when she once came for free This granny's got some nerve."

@TsipaA replied:

"@ntsikimazwai come here otlo re explainela sesi."

@locobaroco shared:

"lol , when was this?"

MacG throws shade at Tyla after her Grammy win

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG dropped jaws when he shaded Tyla following her Grammy win. His co-hosts on Podcast and Chill seemed to disagree with him as he alluded to her being untalented.

On the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG, the team touched on Tyla’s historic win at the 66th Grammys. Tya won the inaugural Best African Music Performance, beating the likes of Davido, Musa Keys and Ayra Starr.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News