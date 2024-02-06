This babe shared what she bought from the popular bag store Ted Baker London, which left peeps in awe

In the video clip, the young lady is seen opening her package, and she then unveils her beautiful pink bag

People were blown away by the price of the bag and how stunning it looked as they flooded her comments to express their admiration

One woman took to social media to showcase what she bought from the Ted Baker store, which left all the ladies in the comments envious.

A South African lady unboxes her Ted Baker bag in a TikTok video. Image: @tasha.ndlovzzz

Source: TikTok

A young lady shows off her Ted Baker bag

A video shared by @tasha.ndlovzzz on TikTok shows the young lady opening up her package. As the clip continues, the stunner unveils her beautiful pink Ted Baker bag. She revealed in her captions that she bought the bag in Cape Town at the Waterfront in the Ted Baker store for R1300 on a student discount.

The clip gathered over 193.7K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is in awe of the woman's bag

People flocked to the young lady's comments as they gushed over her Ted Baker bag, while others asked the woman to make a TikTok video showcasing how many items could fit in the luxury bag.

Ambesa said:

"It’s literally almost the same price as a country road bag. I have to get one."

User wrote:

"Ninemali nina, she looks so beautiful tho."

T commented:

"That bag is the best Ted Baker tote bag I have ever bought! When I tell you my whole life fits in there? Pure bliss! Enjoy it mama."

Nkanyezi Mbatha simply said:

"It’s soooo pretty."

Sane Xaba added:

"It’s so beautiful."

