A group of High School students went all out to show their teacher appreciation on what looked like his birthday

The pupils pulled their resources together and bought the teacher a pair of trousers worth more than R2 000

The TikTok video of the man unwrapping his gift gave people the feels and gained traction on social media

Teaching is a noble profession, and caring and dedicated educators are hard to find.

Dedicated teacher recognised for his hard work by learners

One such teacher who has gone above and beyond in his duties was shown love by his students.

The man was gifted with trousers worth R2199.99 by his class learners. He is seen in the TikTok video posted by @zamagomba surrounded by cheerful students while he was opening his present.

Video of teacher unwrapping his gift gains traction

The love and respect were evident in the clip, touching over 180 000 people on the social media platform.

Viewers applauded and thanked him for being an exemplary teacher worthy of the students' adoration.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users weigh in on sweet moment between the teacher and learners

@leejoy466 posted:

"And then there’s my Grade 4 kids with pin pops that they even licked before giving me."

@nipullz wrote:

"He must be one of the greatest teachers the kids have ever had to experience in their lives."

@nonhlanhlamsimanga commented:

"Haibo, may their pockets never run dry."

@nkosies mentioned:

"He is definitely one of the best teachers, a role model to some and a father figure to some, siyakubongela thisha."

@madlamini933 stated:

"To all the teachers who become parents to out kids in our absentia may God bless you."

@joseph_malahlela shared:

"I was a teacher and never got anything from my students. My wife also gets lots of presents from learners and parents. I am not okay. "

@veezee76 posted:

"Thank you sir for taking good care of our kids. May God bless you all."

@gngobfnyvcm wrote:

"And their so proud of the amount they spent on that jean."

